Radisson Hotel Group Signs Hotel Novza, A Member Of Radisson Individuals Premier, Marking Its Seventh Hotel In Tashkent

The signing strengthens the Group's leading footprint in Uzbekistan's capital, where seven hotels across five brands will be open by 2030.

- David Jenkins, Vice President Business Development at Radisson Hotel GroupTASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Radisson Hotel Group announces the signing of Hotel Novza, a member of Radisson Individuals Premier, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Scheduled to open in 2027, the hotel will be the Group's second Radisson Individuals property in the city and its seventh hotel in Tashkent, reinforcing its position as one of the leading international hotel operators in Uzbekistan and the broader Central Asia region.Located in Tashkent's Novza district, Hotel Novza will offer 100 rooms and suites, an all-day dining restaurant with an outdoor terrace and lobby lounge, 351m2 of meeting and event space across three conference rooms, and leisure facilities including a spa, fitness centre, and outdoor swimming pool. The hotel is around 350 metres from Novza metro station, approximately 8 kilometres from Tashkent Railway Station, and 11 kilometres from Tashkent International Airport.As a member of Radisson Individuals Premier, Hotel Novza will retain its own name and character while benefiting from Radisson Hotel Group's global distribution, commercial platforms, and the Radisson Rewards loyalty program. The hotel is owned by Borukh Trade LLC and will operate under a franchise agreement.David Jenkins, Vice President Business Development at Radisson Hotel Group, said: "Tashkent is one of the most dynamic hotel markets in Central Asia, and the signing of Hotel Novza reflects the strong confidence that local owners place in our brands. Radisson Individuals gives independent hotels of character the backing of an international group without losing what makes them unique. With seven hotels across five brands, we are proud to offer guests and investors in Tashkent one of the most diverse portfolios in the city."A growing portfolio in TashkentWith this signing, Radisson Hotel Group's Tashkent portfolio spans the upper-midscale to luxury segments. The recently refurbished and modernised Radisson Blu Hotel, Tashkent and Panarams Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals, are already welcoming guests, while five other hotels are in the pipeline. Radisson RED Uzboom and Hotel Novza, a member of Radisson Individuals Premier, are both set to open in 2027. They will be followed by Radisson Collection Tashkent in 2028, and by Radisson Hotel Tashkent Chorsu and Radisson Blu Rieter Towers, both by 2030.The expansion reflects Uzbekistan's growing appeal for business and leisure travel, supported by expanding air connectivity, government investment in tourism, and rising international arrivals."Radisson Hotel Group has excellent growth prospects in Uzbekistan, and we are delighted to be part of its continued growth and success in the country,” said Shavkat Ismoilov, Borukh Trade LLC.

Saadiyah Hendricks

Radisson Hotel Group

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Radisson Hotel Group signs Hotel Novza, a member of Radisson Individuals Premier, marking its seventh hotel in Tashkent News Provided By Radisson Hospitality Belgium SRL October 28, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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