EU Introduces Climate Resilience Framework as Damage Costs Rise
(MENAFN) The European Commission on Tuesday unveiled a plan to improve the European Union’s capacity to identify, prepare for and respond to climate-related threats, pointing to mounting financial losses and increasingly severe weather events.
According to the Commission, climate-related damage generated estimated economic losses of approximately €200 billion ($232 billion) between 2022 and 2025, equivalent to roughly €50 billion ($58 billion) per year.
“Europe is warming at double the global rate,” Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, emphasizing the need to incorporate climate resilience into policies across the continent to encourage investment, foster innovation and sustain long-term economic growth.
The proposed framework calls for climate resilience to be incorporated into key domestic and international policy areas. It also aims to assist local and regional authorities through pilot initiatives and advisory services.
The Commission estimates that preparing Europe’s infrastructure and economy for future climate conditions will require annual investment of approximately €70 billion ($81 billion).
It also noted that spending on climate adaptation could deliver returns exceeding ten times the original investment by preventing losses and reducing damage.
The global market for climate adaptation solutions is expected to grow to €3.5 trillion ($4.1 trillion) by 2050, according to the Commission, creating potential opportunities for European companies developing technologies designed to strengthen climate resilience.
According to the Commission, climate-related damage generated estimated economic losses of approximately €200 billion ($232 billion) between 2022 and 2025, equivalent to roughly €50 billion ($58 billion) per year.
“Europe is warming at double the global rate,” Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, emphasizing the need to incorporate climate resilience into policies across the continent to encourage investment, foster innovation and sustain long-term economic growth.
The proposed framework calls for climate resilience to be incorporated into key domestic and international policy areas. It also aims to assist local and regional authorities through pilot initiatives and advisory services.
The Commission estimates that preparing Europe’s infrastructure and economy for future climate conditions will require annual investment of approximately €70 billion ($81 billion).
It also noted that spending on climate adaptation could deliver returns exceeding ten times the original investment by preventing losses and reducing damage.
The global market for climate adaptation solutions is expected to grow to €3.5 trillion ($4.1 trillion) by 2050, according to the Commission, creating potential opportunities for European companies developing technologies designed to strengthen climate resilience.
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