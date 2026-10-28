Delhi Police Arrests Four For Involvement In Mule Bank Account Network, Seizes Five Phones

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) The Cyber Police Station of East District has arrested four people for their involvement in sharing and facilitating the use of a suspected mule bank account linked to a cyber-fraud investigation, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

Five mobile phones have also been recovered and seized for examination of digital evidence. The investigation has traced suspicious financial transactions amounting to Rs 44,000 through an analysis of complaints registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and banking records.

According to the police, the arrests were made in connection with FIR No. 84/2026, registered on October 23 under Sections 112(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

During scrutiny of NCRP complaints and financial transaction details, investigators traced a suspicious transaction of Rs 44,000 to a Kotak Mahindra Bank account allegedly linked to Ashwani, a resident of Trilokpuri, Delhi.

The transaction was reportedly credited on August 2 and linked to a cyber-fraud complaint registered at Kallakurichi Police Station in Tamil Nadu under NCRP Acknowledgement No. 22908260073953.

During the investigation, the complainant, Vignesh, told the police that an amount had been transferred from his Indian Bank account to his State Bank of India (SBI) account through a self-transfer transaction on August 2, which he alleged was unauthorised.

He further alleged that Rs 23,000 was credited to his SBI account from an unknown bank account, following which unidentified persons carried out online transactions without his knowledge or consent. The complainant reported a total financial loss of Rs 44,000, including Rs 21,000 of his own funds, and sought police action and recovery of the money.

The police said the bank statements and transaction records are being examined to establish the sequence of transactions and determine the connection between the alleged loss and the suspected beneficiary account.

The investigation was conducted under the supervision of Inspector Pawan Yadav, SHO of Cyber Police Station, East District. The team comprised SI Rinki Rani, Head Constable Harish, and Constables Neeraj and Amrit Lal.

During interrogation, Ashwani disclosed that he had shared his bank account details with his friend Aditya on the pretext of receiving a loan. Further investigation revealed that Aditya allegedly passed the details to Ram Kumar alias Annu, who subsequently shared them with Vikrant alias Vicky. Vikrant forwarded the details to another person in connection with a proposed commission.

Based on these leads, the police arrested all four accused. They have been identified as Ashwani, 24, and Aditya, 24, both residents of Trilokpuri; Ram Kumar alias Annu, 22, a resident of Raj Nagar-II, Palam; and Vikrant alias Vicky, 31, a resident of Kakrola.

The five recovered mobile phones are being examined for communications and other digital evidence that could establish the alleged chain of account sharing and the individual roles of the accused.

Further investigation is underway.