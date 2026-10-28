Adani Ports Q2 Revenue Rises 24 Pc To Rs 11,340 Crore Raises FY27 Guidance

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 28 (IANS) Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Wednesday reported a 24 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated revenue to Rs 11,340 crore for the quarter ended September 30 (Q2 FY27), while EBITDA grew 23 per cent to Rs 6,807 crore, supported by strong performance across its ports, logistics and marine businesses.

The company said domestic ports remained the backbone of earnings, with revenue rising 13 per cent and EBITDA margin remaining robust at 72.5 per cent. International ports delivered a stronger performance, with revenue surging 71 per cent year-on-year and EBITDA increasing 3.4 times, while EBITDA margin reached a record 47.7 per cent during the quarter.

The logistics business reported 21 per cent growth in revenue, aided by the expansion of its integrated "shore-to-door" network.

Commenting on the results, Whole-time Director and CEO Ashwani Gupta said the company's diversified growth engines across domestic and international ports, logistics and marine businesses continued to scale while maintaining financial discipline.

"APSEZ's ability to execute at scale with financial prudence enables us to pursue ambitious growth while leveraging balance-sheet strength and compounding cash flows," Gupta noted.

"Against this backdrop, Q2FY27 was another stellar quarter. Domestic Ports continue to anchor our earnings, while International Ports, Logistics and Marine are emerging as powerful growth engines. Reflecting strong H1 performance, we are

upgrading our FY27 guidance across revenue, EBITDA and capex," he added.

Meanwhile, revenue from the marine segment climbed 57 per cent year-on-year, driven by global fleet expansion and the company's entry into subsea services.

Buoyed by its performance in the first half of FY27, APSEZ raised its full-year guidance.

The company increased its FY27 revenue outlook by Rs 1,000 crore to a range of Rs 44,000 crore-Rs 46,000 crore and lifted its EBITDA guidance by Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 26,000 crore-Rs 27,000 crore.

APSEZ also raised its capital expenditure guidance by Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore-Rs 17,000 crore as it accelerates investments toward its Ambition 2031 targets.

The company said its balance sheet remained strong despite an aggressive investment programme.

During the first half of FY27, operating cash flow stood at Rs 13,327 crore, which funded investments of Rs 10,521 crore.

Net debt-to-EBITDA remained at 1.8 times even after cumulative capital expenditure of Rs 30,346 crore over the last two years.