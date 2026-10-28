DMK Councillor Arrested For Threatening Remarks Against CM Vijay Party Functionary Held For Sheltering Him

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 28 (IANS) Vellore DMK councillor Teeta Saravanan was arrested by Puzhal police in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram on Wednesday for allegedly making threatening remarks against Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, while referring to the 2025 Karur stampede.

A special police team apprehended him at the residence of ACK Premkumar, deputy organiser of the DMK's Central District Youth Wing in Villupuram.

Premkumar was also arrested for allegedly sheltering the councillor, who had been the subject of a police search following his remarks.

The arrests followed the circulation of a video purportedly showing Saravanan making the comments outside Puzhal Central Prison. His reference to the Karur tragedy, in remarks directed at the Chief Minister, drew widespread criticism and prompted police to identify him and initiate action.

The incident occurred when former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was brought to the prison after his arrest in a case involving bribery allegations.

DMK supporters had gathered outside the prison and were raising slogans against the Tamil Nadu government. During the gathering, Saravanan allegedly said:“If only we had finished him off back in Karur, would things have reached this state?”

He reportedly repeated the remark to another person standing nearby. The comments were subsequently circulated on social media, bringing the Councillor's conduct under scrutiny.

Puzhal police registered a case against Saravanan under four sections, including provisions relating to obstructing public servants from discharging their duties, intimidation and disturbing public peace.

Three special teams were constituted to locate him after he allegedly went into hiding.

According to the report, Saravanan attempted to mislead the authorities by claiming that he was travelling to Bengaluru. However, police eventually traced him to Premkumar's residence in Villupuram, where the special team took him into custody.

Premkumar's arrest was linked to the allegation that he had provided shelter to Saravanan during the search. The report identified him as a functionary of the party's youth wing in Villupuram's Central District. The police action centres on Saravanan's alleged remarks outside the prison and the offences registered in connection with them. The video formed the backdrop to the subsequent police search.