Jio IPO Debut: Emotional Mukesh Ambani Watches Akash Vow Global Push In AI, Cloud & Space

Mukesh Ambani appeared emotional as his children spoke at Jio IPO listing event. MD Akash Ambani called the listing a starting point for company, promising to expand digital access through AI, cloud computing, connected devices and space connectivity

Jio Platforms Managing Director Akash Ambani has promised to take the company to greater heights, expand its global presence and make emerging technologies accessible to more people in India. Speaking at the company's stock market listing ceremony on Wednesday, he described the occasion as the beginning of a new phase rather than the end of a journey.

The listing followed Jio Platforms' Rs 30,213 crore initial public offering (IPO), which attracted applications worth Rs 7.5 lakh crore from investors. The response, Akash said, exceeded even his own expectations and left the company with a greater responsibility towards its shareholders and customers.

The event was attended by Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, their children Akash, Isha and Anant, and family matriarch Kokilaben Ambani. The family gathered at the exchange as Jio Platforms began its journey as a publicly listed company.

Bell-ringing ceremony marks the stock market debut of Jio Platforms Limited Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) October 28, 2026

Next Gen Leaders from the Ambani Family after Jio Platforms' blockbuster debut on stock exchanges on 28th October 2026

From Left to Right:

Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, National Stock Exchange, Shloka Ambani, Akash Ambani, MD, Jio Platforms, Anant Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal

- Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) October 28, 2026

Akash Ambani Says Jio's Listing Is A Starting Point

Addressing the gathering at the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Akash said the company would continue building on its work in digital connectivity and technology.

"This is not a finish line. It is a start line," he said, underlining the ambitions the company has for its next phase of growth.

He promised to take Jio to greater heights in terms of growth, excellence and reputation in India and across the world. He also said the company would work to create wealth for investors, drawing a parallel with the record of Reliance Industries over nearly five decades.

Speech by Shri Akash Ambani, Managing Director, Jio Platforms Limited, at the listing ceremony of JPL IPO Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) October 28, 2026

Akash said the responsibility of the next generation was not simply to preserve the legacy they had inherited. They also had to make Jio bigger, better and more meaningful for India.

The company, which has played a major role in expanding affordable mobile data access, now wants to extend that approach to technologies that could influence how Indians work, communicate and access digital services.

AI, Cloud And Space Connectivity In Jio's Next Phase

Akash outlined an ambitious vision for Jio Platforms' next decade, saying the company wanted to make a wider range of technologies accessible to ordinary people.

"In our next ten (years), we want to democratise every technology that can transform Indian lives: AI, cloud, connected devices, connectivity even from space and digital services not yet imagined," he said.

He said Jio had spent its first decade democratising data and would now focus on expanding access to technologies that could create new opportunities.

According to Akash, the real value of technology lies in the opportunities it creates, the barriers it removes and the lives it improves.

He described a future in which Jio Platforms would sit at the centre of a digital society, bringing connectivity, computing and intelligence together in a seamless way.

The vision extends beyond telecommunications to artificial intelligence, cloud computing, connected devices and space-based connectivity. These areas could allow the company to serve customers through a broader range of digital products and services.

Akash also said India was moving beyond its traditional role as a consumer of technology and increasingly becoming a creator of it.

He expressed confidence that Jio Platforms could one day become one of the world's leading technology companies. "We are now ready to take the tricolour global," he said.

The strong response to Jio Platforms' IPO was a key highlight of the listing ceremony.

Akash said the offering received demand worth Rs 7.5 lakh crore through 1.3 crore applications. The issue was fully subscribed within 95 minutes of its launch, reflecting the level of interest among investors.

He described the response as a humbling experience and said it had strengthened the company's sense of responsibility.

"Our success is measured by the ambitions we encourage and the potential we unlock towards a better India," he said.

The Jio Platforms share was trading at Rs 1,358.70 on the BSE at 11.01 am, up 21.42% from its issue price. The benchmark index, meanwhile, was down 0.89% at the time.

The listing gives public market investors an opportunity to participate directly in the growth of Jio Platforms, whose services have become a significant part of India's digital economy.

Isha Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Retail Ventures, spoke about Jio's journey and the effort behind its expansion.

She recalled a family dinner conversation in which her father, Mukesh Ambani, spoke about Reliance Industries' first public offering in 1977. Mukesh was 20 at the time, while founder Dhirubhai Ambani had decided to take the company to the people.

Isha drew a connection between that decision and Jio's listing, presenting both as important moments in the group's relationship with investors and the public.

She said Jio had generated around $15.5 billion in revenue and approximately $8 billion in what she described as real earnings this year, despite being only a decade old.

However, she stressed that the figures represented more than financial performance. Behind every number, she said, was a customer who had welcomed Jio into their life.

Speech by Ms Isha Ambani, Director, Jio Platforms, at the listing ceremony of JPL IPO Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) October 28, 2026

Isha also praised her brother's commitment to building the business. She said Akash had worked on Jio for 13 years and had spent countless nights working until midnight or later.

She said she could not be prouder of him, while recalling the family principle associated with their grandfather Dhirubhai Ambani: "Growth is life."

Isha pledged that the group would continue creating value for shareholders as it pursued further growth.

Anant Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Industries, focused on the people whose support had helped make the listing possible.

He began his address by expressing gratitude to the millions who had believed in Jio and contributed to its growth.

Anant compared the ringing of the stock exchange bell to a temple bell, explaining that business was a form of worship for him. He said the fruits of that effort should be shared, adding that Jio was now being shared with India.

He also spoke about the bond between himself and his siblings, describing them as three people united by one purpose: honouring the family's dreams and continuing its work.

Anant linked the group's future ambitions to the values passed down through generations, including Dhirubhai Ambani's vision, Kokilaben Ambani's blessings, Mukesh Ambani's guidance and Nita Ambani's emphasis on humility and care.

Mukesh Ambani appeared visibly emotional as his children spoke at the listing ceremony. He was seen wiping tears from his eyes while listening to their reflections on Jio's growth, the family's legacy and the responsibilities that come with the company's next phase.

Speech by Shri Anant Ambani, Director, Jio Platforms, at the listing ceremony of JPL IPO Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) October 28, 2026

The entire Ambani family, including members of the younger generation, rang the exchange bell as the clock struck 10 am.

For the family, the listing marked both a business milestone and a moment to reflect on the journey that brought Jio from an ambitious digital initiative to a major telecommunications and technology platform.

Welcome to the listing ceremony of Jio Platforms Limited

Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) October 28, 2026

Akash's message was clear: Jio's next phase will focus on widening access to technology, creating opportunities and strengthening India's position in the global digital economy.

The company now faces the task of turning that ambition into sustained growth while meeting the expectations of its new public shareholders.

(With inputs from agencies)