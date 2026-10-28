Pushpa To Kalki 2898 AD: 10 Highest Opening Day Box Office Hits In India

We rank the top 10 Indian movies with the highest opening-day box office collections. Pushpa 2 leads the list, followed by RRR and Baahubali 2, while Yash features twice.

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule takes the number one spot on the list of top 10 highest opening day grossers at the Indian box office. Prabhas dominates this list with four of his massive releases. Let us check out the other movies that made history on day one.

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule rules the first spot on this list. The 2024 release collected a massive ₹164.25 crore net on its opening day from 32,140 shows across the country. The movie recorded a gross collection of ₹209.01 crore at the Indian box office. It minted ₹66 crore gross overseas on day one, taking the total worldwide gross collection to ₹275.01 crore.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR secures the second spot. The 2022 release collected ₹133 crore net across all languages in India on its very first day. The movie registered a worldwide gross collection of ₹223 crore on day one. This massive figure included ₹67 crore from overseas markets and ₹156 crore gross from India.

Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2: The Conclusion holds the third position. The 2017 blockbuster collected ₹121 crore net and ₹153 crore gross in India on its opening day. The movie earned ₹65 crore gross in overseas markets, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to ₹217 crore on day one.

Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 grabs the fourth spot on this top 10 list. The 2022 release collected ₹116 crore net and ₹134.50 crore gross in India on its first day. The movie recorded a massive worldwide gross collection of ₹159 crore on its opening day.

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge takes the fifth spot and remains the only Bollywood movie on this list. The 2026 release collected ₹102.55 crore net on its opening day. The movie registered a gross collection of ₹174.60 crore in India. It earned ₹52 crore gross overseas on day one, taking the total worldwide gross collection to ₹226.60 crore.

Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups secures the sixth position. The movie collected ₹101.10 crore net and ₹120.75 crore gross on its first day from 24,579 shows across the country. It earned ₹20 crore gross in overseas markets on day one, pushing the total worldwide gross collection to ₹140.75 crore.

Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD holds the seventh spot. The 2024 release collected ₹95.30 crore net and ₹114.02 crore gross in India on its opening day. The movie earned ₹63.70 crore in overseas markets on day one, taking its total worldwide gross collection to ₹177.72 crore.

Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire takes the eighth position on the list. The 2023 release collected ₹90.70 crore net and ₹107.12 crore gross at the Indian box office on its first day. The movie earned ₹51 crore gross overseas, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to ₹158.12 crore.

Prabhas starrer Adipurush secures the ninth spot. The movie faced a box office failure later but managed a massive opening on day one. The 2023 release collected ₹86.75 crore net and ₹103.08 crore gross in India. It earned ₹25 crore gross overseas, taking the total worldwide gross collection to ₹128.08 crore.

Jr NTR starrer Devara: Part 1 grabs the tenth spot on this top 10 list. The 2024 release collected ₹82.50 crore net and ₹98.02 crore gross in India on its opening day. The movie did not meet box office expectations later but still recorded a massive worldwide gross collection of ₹142.02 crore on day one.