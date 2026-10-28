How To Peel Garlic In Just 20 Seconds? This Simple Kitchen Hack Could Save You Time

Tired of struggling with stubborn garlic skins? Discover a simple kitchen hack that can help you peel garlic in around 20 seconds, making meal preparation quicker, easier and less messy.

Garlic gives wonderful aroma and taste to our dishes. We use garlic in almost every recipe. Peeling garlic is a very tough job. Our fingers start hurting after peeling each clove. Many people stop adding garlic to their food just to avoid this hard work. A chef shared a secret trick to peel garlic in exactly 20 seconds without any effort. Let us look at this simple method.

You first need to cut the top stem of the garlic cloves with a knife. You then wrap this cut garlic in a cling film cover. You keep it in the microwave for exactly 20 seconds. You take it out and let it cool down. You just press the garlic gently after it cools. The garlic skin comes off automatically. You can happily use these peeled garlic cloves in your cooking.

You do not need to worry if you lack a microwave. You can put the garlic cloves in a bowl and pour hot water over them. You soak them for 10 to 15 minutes. The heat softens the skin. You can easily rub the skin off with your hands.

You can also use the jar shaking method. You separate all the garlic cloves and put them in a glass jar or a steel box with a lid. You shake the box vigorously for 20 to 30 seconds. The cloves hit each other and the skin separates easily.

You can save kitchen time by peeling garlic in large quantities at once. You must dry the peeled garlic cloves completely without any moisture. You can then store them in an airtight container or a glass jar with a lid. You can keep this jar in the fridge and use the garlic happily for 1 to 2 weeks without losing its freshness and taste.

You can also store garlic in the freezer. You cut the garlic into small pieces or make a paste. You mix a little oil and put it in ice cube trays to freeze. You can take out one cube and use it directly in your cooking whenever needed.

You must take a few precautions. You must use a dry cloth and ensure not a single drop of moisture remains before storing the garlic. The garlic will catch mold otherwise. You can remove the garlic smell from your hands easily. You just rub your hands on a steel spoon or a steel utensil for a while. You then wash your hands with soap to remove the smell immediately.