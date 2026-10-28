Israel Polls Close With Turnout Near 75 Percent as Vote Count Begins
(MENAFN) Polls closed across Israel on Tuesday night in the country’s parliamentary election, with voter turnout climbing to nearly 75%, election authorities and domestic media said.
Voting for the Knesset ended at 10 pm local time (2000GMT), and ballot counting got under way shortly afterward, Israeli media reported.
Earlier in the evening, as of 8 pm local time (1800GMT), the Central Elections Committee had reported that turnout stood at 74.3%. At that point, the committee said, 5,449,277 people had cast ballots out of a total of 7,331,981 eligible voters, roughly three in four of those entitled to vote.
Counting, which began as polling ended, will now determine the outcome.
Voting for the Knesset ended at 10 pm local time (2000GMT), and ballot counting got under way shortly afterward, Israeli media reported.
Earlier in the evening, as of 8 pm local time (1800GMT), the Central Elections Committee had reported that turnout stood at 74.3%. At that point, the committee said, 5,449,277 people had cast ballots out of a total of 7,331,981 eligible voters, roughly three in four of those entitled to vote.
Counting, which began as polling ended, will now determine the outcome.
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