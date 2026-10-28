Kenya Receives Thousands of Ethiopians Fleeing Deadly Violence
(MENAFN) Nearly 40,000 Ethiopians have crossed into Kenya seeking safety from deadly violence at home, prompting Kenya’s independent human rights commission to call for immediate humanitarian support and stronger protection for displaced civilians.
“The protection of life and human dignity cannot be postponed. KNCHR urges all responsible authorities and partners to act urgently, in coordination and with compassion, so that everyone seeking safety in Moyale is protected by the law and can access essential humanitarian assistance,” Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) Chairperson Claris Ogangah said in a statement.
The number of people arriving in Kenya has risen significantly from the more than 14,000 displaced Ethiopians reported by the Kenya Red Cross over the weekend. The arrivals come as clashes continue near the border between regional security forces and armed civilians from Ethiopia’s Oromia and Somali regions.
The commission expressed concern over the growing displacement, stating that “approximately 40,000 people have sought refuge in Moyale after fleeing unrest in Ethiopia.”
Reports indicate that more than 15,000 people are sheltering in eight temporary facilities, including schools and churches. Another 20,000 or more are reportedly staying with relatives and friends.
The sudden influx is placing mounting pressure on communities in the host area. Limited supplies of food, safe drinking water, shelter, sanitation facilities and healthcare are raising fears that humanitarian conditions could worsen without urgent assistance.
“The protection of life and human dignity cannot be postponed. KNCHR urges all responsible authorities and partners to act urgently, in coordination and with compassion, so that everyone seeking safety in Moyale is protected by the law and can access essential humanitarian assistance,” Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) Chairperson Claris Ogangah said in a statement.
The number of people arriving in Kenya has risen significantly from the more than 14,000 displaced Ethiopians reported by the Kenya Red Cross over the weekend. The arrivals come as clashes continue near the border between regional security forces and armed civilians from Ethiopia’s Oromia and Somali regions.
The commission expressed concern over the growing displacement, stating that “approximately 40,000 people have sought refuge in Moyale after fleeing unrest in Ethiopia.”
Reports indicate that more than 15,000 people are sheltering in eight temporary facilities, including schools and churches. Another 20,000 or more are reportedly staying with relatives and friends.
The sudden influx is placing mounting pressure on communities in the host area. Limited supplies of food, safe drinking water, shelter, sanitation facilities and healthcare are raising fears that humanitarian conditions could worsen without urgent assistance.
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