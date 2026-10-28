Bangladesh Dengue Death Toll Reaches Four Hundred as Infections Rise
(MENAFN) Bangladesh’s dengue death toll climbed to 400 on Tuesday after health authorities recorded 11 additional fatalities over the previous 24 hours.
The Directorate General of Health Services, operating under the Health and Family Welfare Ministry, also registered 2,071 new hospital admissions during the same period, bringing the total number of reported cases since January to 128,237.
Of those hospitalized, 6,415 patients remained under medical care in facilities nationwide, while the others had recovered sufficiently to return home.
The country has experienced a growing burden of dengue infections and related deaths this year. Official figures show that the same period in 2025 recorded 269 fatalities and 66,423 cases, indicating a substantial increase in both measures.
Dengue transmission in Bangladesh typically peaks during the June-to-September period. This year, however, infections and deaths have risen sharply compared with the corresponding period last year.
The viral disease spreads to humans through bites from infected mosquitoes, and no specific treatment is available to eliminate the infection.
Bangladesh, a South Asian country with a population of approximately 175 million, recorded its highest annual dengue death toll in 2022, when 281 people died from the disease.
The Directorate General of Health Services, operating under the Health and Family Welfare Ministry, also registered 2,071 new hospital admissions during the same period, bringing the total number of reported cases since January to 128,237.
Of those hospitalized, 6,415 patients remained under medical care in facilities nationwide, while the others had recovered sufficiently to return home.
The country has experienced a growing burden of dengue infections and related deaths this year. Official figures show that the same period in 2025 recorded 269 fatalities and 66,423 cases, indicating a substantial increase in both measures.
Dengue transmission in Bangladesh typically peaks during the June-to-September period. This year, however, infections and deaths have risen sharply compared with the corresponding period last year.
The viral disease spreads to humans through bites from infected mosquitoes, and no specific treatment is available to eliminate the infection.
Bangladesh, a South Asian country with a population of approximately 175 million, recorded its highest annual dengue death toll in 2022, when 281 people died from the disease.
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