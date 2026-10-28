Brazil Faces Political Uncertainty After Lula Victory, Bolsonaro Dispute
(MENAFN) Brazil’s post-election tensions are entering a new stage as presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro has yet to formally acknowledge defeat, even though his Liberal Party (PL) has recognized Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s victory.
Bolsonaro initially threatened to challenge the election results and seek their annulment after Lula secured a margin of more than 4.4 million votes in Sunday’s vote.
He subsequently announced plans to pursue the disqualification of Lula’s electoral ticket, alleging misuse of political and economic power during the campaign.
Bolsonaro also said authorities had ordered him to hand over his passports and prohibited him from leaving Brazil as part of a separate investigation.
The political dispute unfolds as Lula prepares to begin his fourth non-consecutive presidential term in January. His incoming administration will face a stronger conservative opposition in Congress, economic uncertainty and difficult relations with US President Donald Trump.
Trump also cast doubt on the election on Monday, claiming it “looked like another rigged election” without providing evidence to support the allegation.
Meanwhile, Brazil’s currency suffered its sharpest single-day decline against the US dollar since 2002 following Lula’s victory, according to media reports, reflecting market reactions to the election outcome.
Bolsonaro initially threatened to challenge the election results and seek their annulment after Lula secured a margin of more than 4.4 million votes in Sunday’s vote.
He subsequently announced plans to pursue the disqualification of Lula’s electoral ticket, alleging misuse of political and economic power during the campaign.
Bolsonaro also said authorities had ordered him to hand over his passports and prohibited him from leaving Brazil as part of a separate investigation.
The political dispute unfolds as Lula prepares to begin his fourth non-consecutive presidential term in January. His incoming administration will face a stronger conservative opposition in Congress, economic uncertainty and difficult relations with US President Donald Trump.
Trump also cast doubt on the election on Monday, claiming it “looked like another rigged election” without providing evidence to support the allegation.
Meanwhile, Brazil’s currency suffered its sharpest single-day decline against the US dollar since 2002 following Lula’s victory, according to media reports, reflecting market reactions to the election outcome.
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