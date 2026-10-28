Trump Says Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting Could Take Place Soon
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said early Wednesday that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could be arranged "very soon." He also left open the possibility of further US strikes on Iran following next week’s midterm elections.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One after returning from campaign events in Texas, Trump said he had discussed both conflicts with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.
"I think with Russia we're making a lot of progress with Russia-Ukraine. There'll be a meeting set up very soon," he said.
When asked who would participate, Trump replied, "President Putin and President Zelenskyy," but did not disclose a potential date, venue or format for the meeting.
Moscow and Kyiv last participated in US-mediated peace negotiations earlier this year, holding three rounds of talks in January and February in Abu Dhabi and Geneva. A direct meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents would be unprecedented since the war began in 2022.
Addressing the conflict with Iran, Trump claimed Tehran was interested in reaching an agreement with Washington but was postponing negotiations, potentially until after the Nov. 3 midterm elections.
"I think with Iran, we're in a very good position. It's a question of, when do I want to end it?" he said, repeating his recent assessment of the conflict.
Asked whether the United States might launch additional strikes against Iran after the elections, Trump declined to rule out that possibility.
"Anything's possible, but I can't tell you,” he said.
The conflict between Washington and Tehran began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February, triggering a broader regional confrontation. The fighting remains unresolved despite a ceasefire and an agreement to finalize a peace deal.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One after returning from campaign events in Texas, Trump said he had discussed both conflicts with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.
"I think with Russia we're making a lot of progress with Russia-Ukraine. There'll be a meeting set up very soon," he said.
When asked who would participate, Trump replied, "President Putin and President Zelenskyy," but did not disclose a potential date, venue or format for the meeting.
Moscow and Kyiv last participated in US-mediated peace negotiations earlier this year, holding three rounds of talks in January and February in Abu Dhabi and Geneva. A direct meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents would be unprecedented since the war began in 2022.
Addressing the conflict with Iran, Trump claimed Tehran was interested in reaching an agreement with Washington but was postponing negotiations, potentially until after the Nov. 3 midterm elections.
"I think with Iran, we're in a very good position. It's a question of, when do I want to end it?" he said, repeating his recent assessment of the conflict.
Asked whether the United States might launch additional strikes against Iran after the elections, Trump declined to rule out that possibility.
"Anything's possible, but I can't tell you,” he said.
The conflict between Washington and Tehran began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February, triggering a broader regional confrontation. The fighting remains unresolved despite a ceasefire and an agreement to finalize a peace deal.
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