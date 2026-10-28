Airstrikes Kill At Least Twenty in Sudan’s South Darfur
(MENAFN) At least 20 people, including fighters from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), have been killed and dozens more wounded in airstrikes targeting Nyala, the capital of Sudan’s South Darfur state, according to local media reports on Tuesday.
The attacks struck multiple sites across the city late Monday, reportedly hitting a busy night market as well as RSF military positions, according to local sources and eyewitness accounts.
A local source said the strikes on two locations in Nyala left at least 20 people dead and dozens injured.
One attack reportedly hit the Tanguj Station night market in the Domaya area, where civilians and newly recruited RSF members were said to have gathered, causing significant casualties.
Footage shared on social media by activists supporting the RSF purportedly showed the bodies of fighters killed in a drone strike targeting a gathering in Domaya.
Witnesses also reported attacks on the headquarters of the 16th Infantry Division, nearby military positions and homes believed to belong to RSF commanders in the Al-Nahda, Al-Riyadh and Airport neighborhoods.
A student accommodation complex affiliated with Nyala University was also reportedly struck.
The reports come as the Sudanese army has stepped up air operations around Nyala over the past week, targeting RSF military sites, command centers and air defense installations near Nyala International Airport.
The attacks struck multiple sites across the city late Monday, reportedly hitting a busy night market as well as RSF military positions, according to local sources and eyewitness accounts.
A local source said the strikes on two locations in Nyala left at least 20 people dead and dozens injured.
One attack reportedly hit the Tanguj Station night market in the Domaya area, where civilians and newly recruited RSF members were said to have gathered, causing significant casualties.
Footage shared on social media by activists supporting the RSF purportedly showed the bodies of fighters killed in a drone strike targeting a gathering in Domaya.
Witnesses also reported attacks on the headquarters of the 16th Infantry Division, nearby military positions and homes believed to belong to RSF commanders in the Al-Nahda, Al-Riyadh and Airport neighborhoods.
A student accommodation complex affiliated with Nyala University was also reportedly struck.
The reports come as the Sudanese army has stepped up air operations around Nyala over the past week, targeting RSF military sites, command centers and air defense installations near Nyala International Airport.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment