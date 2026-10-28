UN Warns of Rising Displacement in Ukraine as Winter Approaches
(MENAFN) The UN refugee agency warned Tuesday that escalating Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy systems and civilian infrastructure are forcing more people to flee their homes, while leaving millions struggling without electricity, heating, clean water and other basic necessities as winter nears.
Philippe Leclerc, UNHCR’s regional director for Europe, told reporters in Geneva that repeated missile and drone attacks were putting civilians at risk throughout Ukraine, including in locations far from the front lines.
The agency reported that 10 security incidents involving its staff or humanitarian partners occurred between Sept. 1 and Oct. 14. These included attacks near aid personnel, humanitarian offices, storage facilities and vehicles clearly identified as carrying humanitarian assistance.
“UNHCR calls on the Russian Federation to cease attacks on civilians and reiterates that humanitarian workers and assets must be protected and not treated as targets,” Leclerc said.
Since the beginning of the year, more than 136,000 people evacuated from affected areas have passed through transit centers supported by UNHCR. This represents an increase of approximately 70% compared with the nearly 80,000 people recorded during the whole of 2025, according to the agency.
Older people account for almost 40% of those displaced, while many others are living with disabilities.
The humanitarian crisis remains extensive, with an estimated 10.8 million people inside Ukraine requiring assistance. Meanwhile, nearly 5.2 million Ukrainian refugees continue to live in countries across Europe.
Philippe Leclerc, UNHCR’s regional director for Europe, told reporters in Geneva that repeated missile and drone attacks were putting civilians at risk throughout Ukraine, including in locations far from the front lines.
The agency reported that 10 security incidents involving its staff or humanitarian partners occurred between Sept. 1 and Oct. 14. These included attacks near aid personnel, humanitarian offices, storage facilities and vehicles clearly identified as carrying humanitarian assistance.
“UNHCR calls on the Russian Federation to cease attacks on civilians and reiterates that humanitarian workers and assets must be protected and not treated as targets,” Leclerc said.
Since the beginning of the year, more than 136,000 people evacuated from affected areas have passed through transit centers supported by UNHCR. This represents an increase of approximately 70% compared with the nearly 80,000 people recorded during the whole of 2025, according to the agency.
Older people account for almost 40% of those displaced, while many others are living with disabilities.
The humanitarian crisis remains extensive, with an estimated 10.8 million people inside Ukraine requiring assistance. Meanwhile, nearly 5.2 million Ukrainian refugees continue to live in countries across Europe.
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