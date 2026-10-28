Liberman Urges Likud Revolt Against Netanyahu After Israeli Elections
(MENAFN) Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Liberman called early Wednesday for a revolt within Likud against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as Israeli political leaders began maneuvering to form the next government following the close of parliamentary elections.
Liberman accused Netanyahu of having “destroyed the national camp,” according to reports, after voting ended in Tuesday’s closely contested election.
“One thing became clear today: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acted like the leader of a criminal organization, no less. He crossed all the red lines,” Liberman said after the polls closed.
He urged members of Netanyahu’s Likud party to challenge their leader, claiming he had received calls from people within the party who shared his concerns.
“I got dozens of calls from my friends in Likud. This man must leave the political scene.”
“Raise the flag of rebellion within Likud and say out loud what you are already thinking. Netanyahu has destroyed the national camp,” he added.
Liberman’s appeal is particularly significant because he has firmly rejected the possibility of forming a minority government that depends on support from Arab lawmakers as a political “safety net.” Opposition parties could consider such an arrangement if they fail to secure the 61 seats required for a parliamentary majority.
His initiative could provide an alternative route to forming a government under opposition figure Gadi Eisenkot by encouraging Likud lawmakers with center-right positions to break away from Netanyahu.
If enough lawmakers joined the effort, Eisenkot’s alliance, which includes Liberman’s party, could potentially secure a majority without relying on Arab parties or including Netanyahu’s allies in Jewish Power, led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Religious Zionism, headed by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.
Voter turnout in Tuesday’s election reached 77.7%, an increase of 7.1 percentage points compared with the 2022 election. Election officials said participation was the highest recorded since 1999.
Exit polls released by Israeli media indicated that Netanyahu’s bloc was ahead of the opposition alliance, but neither side appeared to have secured the 61 seats needed for a majority in the 120-member Knesset.
Official election results are expected to be announced on Nov. 4.
Liberman accused Netanyahu of having “destroyed the national camp,” according to reports, after voting ended in Tuesday’s closely contested election.
“One thing became clear today: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acted like the leader of a criminal organization, no less. He crossed all the red lines,” Liberman said after the polls closed.
He urged members of Netanyahu’s Likud party to challenge their leader, claiming he had received calls from people within the party who shared his concerns.
“I got dozens of calls from my friends in Likud. This man must leave the political scene.”
“Raise the flag of rebellion within Likud and say out loud what you are already thinking. Netanyahu has destroyed the national camp,” he added.
Liberman’s appeal is particularly significant because he has firmly rejected the possibility of forming a minority government that depends on support from Arab lawmakers as a political “safety net.” Opposition parties could consider such an arrangement if they fail to secure the 61 seats required for a parliamentary majority.
His initiative could provide an alternative route to forming a government under opposition figure Gadi Eisenkot by encouraging Likud lawmakers with center-right positions to break away from Netanyahu.
If enough lawmakers joined the effort, Eisenkot’s alliance, which includes Liberman’s party, could potentially secure a majority without relying on Arab parties or including Netanyahu’s allies in Jewish Power, led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Religious Zionism, headed by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.
Voter turnout in Tuesday’s election reached 77.7%, an increase of 7.1 percentage points compared with the 2022 election. Election officials said participation was the highest recorded since 1999.
Exit polls released by Israeli media indicated that Netanyahu’s bloc was ahead of the opposition alliance, but neither side appeared to have secured the 61 seats needed for a majority in the 120-member Knesset.
Official election results are expected to be announced on Nov. 4.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment