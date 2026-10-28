Russia, African Nations Set Agenda for Moscow Summit
(MENAFN) Russia and African countries are preparing to broaden cooperation in areas ranging from grain supplies and nuclear energy to education, technology and new trade corridors as the third Russia-Africa Summit opens in Moscow on Wednesday.
Representatives from 48 of Africa’s 54 countries have confirmed their participation in the two-day event, including 22 delegations led by heads of state, according to Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will co-chair the summit alongside Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye, who currently heads the African Union.
The program features plenary sessions, bilateral discussions and meetings with leaders of African regional organizations. The gathering will also include the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum, providing another platform to discuss economic ties and broader cooperation.
Putin is expected to hold talks with several African leaders during the summit, including Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
The discussions are expected to focus on opportunities to strengthen partnerships across economic, energy, educational and technological sectors, as Russia and African countries seek to expand their engagement.
Representatives from 48 of Africa’s 54 countries have confirmed their participation in the two-day event, including 22 delegations led by heads of state, according to Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will co-chair the summit alongside Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye, who currently heads the African Union.
The program features plenary sessions, bilateral discussions and meetings with leaders of African regional organizations. The gathering will also include the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum, providing another platform to discuss economic ties and broader cooperation.
Putin is expected to hold talks with several African leaders during the summit, including Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
The discussions are expected to focus on opportunities to strengthen partnerships across economic, energy, educational and technological sectors, as Russia and African countries seek to expand their engagement.
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