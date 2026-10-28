Denmark Questions Finnish, Norwegian Calls with Putin
(MENAFN) Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen voiced doubts about recent telephone conversations between the Finnish and Norwegian leaders and Russian President Vladimir Putin, describing the initiative as lacking coordination with other European countries, according to media reports on Tuesday.
"I am very skeptical of this Norwegian and Finnish initiative. It is not coordinated with any of the rest of us," Frederiksen told during his visit in Finland.
She also expressed doubt that Moscow was interested in reaching peace with Europe, saying she saw "any signs" of such intentions and accusing Russia of continuing its "hybrid war that is going on every single day."
"I think that we should keep Europe together instead of going solo," added Frederiksen.
Her comments followed reports that Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store had held a conversation with Putin described as "frank and substantive," focusing on the war in Ukraine.
Stubb and Store also hosted talks between US and Ukrainian representatives in Oslo last week.
"I am very skeptical of this Norwegian and Finnish initiative. It is not coordinated with any of the rest of us," Frederiksen told during his visit in Finland.
She also expressed doubt that Moscow was interested in reaching peace with Europe, saying she saw "any signs" of such intentions and accusing Russia of continuing its "hybrid war that is going on every single day."
"I think that we should keep Europe together instead of going solo," added Frederiksen.
Her comments followed reports that Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store had held a conversation with Putin described as "frank and substantive," focusing on the war in Ukraine.
Stubb and Store also hosted talks between US and Ukrainian representatives in Oslo last week.
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