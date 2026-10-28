Kazakhstan's Baiterek Prepares $1.1B Food Industry Project List

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's Baiterek holding has prepared a list of promising food industry projects worth more than 500 billion tenge (about $1.1 billion), President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in his Address to the People of Kazakhstan, according to the presidential press service.

"We need to make every effort to further accelerate the development of agriculture," Tokayev said.

He noted that the sector grew by approximately 6% last year, while the value of output produced by the agro-industrial complex reached 15 trillion tenge (about $32.9 billion).

Preferential financing increased from 1 trillion tenge (about $2.2 billion) to 1.5 trillion tenge (about $3.3 billion) compared with the previous year. However, Tokayev pointed out that some of the allocated funds were being used for day-to-day needs and to replenish working capital.

"Farmers need a comprehensive financing system that will enable them to plan their operations over the long term. Therefore, the government should introduce effective mechanisms to provide farmers with long-term investment resources," he said.

Tokayev also stressed the need to accelerate the implementation of Baiterek's food industry projects, saying that financing on accessible, preferential terms should not be delayed and that viable projects should be launched without delay.

He added that technological modernization of agriculture had become necessary, particularly through increasing domestic production of advanced agricultural machinery.

"We need to increase the number of technologically advanced tractors and combine harvesters manufactured in our country. This is an urgent issue. In this way, we will further improve the efficiency of agricultural production," Tokayev said.

US dollar equivalents are calculated at the National Bank of Kazakhstan's exchange rate of 455.63 tenge per $1 as of October 28, 2026.