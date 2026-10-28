Replacement In Bonds For New Lending
|Bond Type
|Current Bond
|New Bond
| F-kort (SDO)
|ISIN
|DK0009554693
|ISIN
|DK0009555823
|Interest rate spread
|0,55%
|Interest rate spread
|0,50%
|Maturity date
|01-07-2029
|Maturity date
|01-01-2030
|Closing date
|30-04-2029
|Closing date
|31-10-2029
Loan disbursement will occur in the bond specified in the loan offer. The current bond can still be used for new lending until the closing date, but starting from the change date, the new bond will be the standard bond in the loan offer systems.
Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.
Attachment
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Replacement in bonds- Nykredit Realkredit - 28.10.2026
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