(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 28. October 2026 Replacement in bonds for new lending On November 9, 2026, the following replacement of bonds for new loan offers will take place in Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S.

Bond Type Current Bond New Bond F-kort (SDO)

ISIN DK0009554693 ISIN DK0009555823 Interest rate spread 0,55% Interest rate spread 0,50% Maturity date 01-07-2029 Maturity date 01-01-2030 Closing date 30-04-2029 Closing date 31-10-2029

Loan disbursement will occur in the bond specified in the loan offer. The current bond can still be used for new lending until the closing date, but starting from the change date, the new bond will be the standard bond in the loan offer systems.

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

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Replacement in bonds- Nykredit Realkredit - 28.10.2026