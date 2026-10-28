标题:Shein Mirror Highlights OEM Custom LED Mirror Manufacturing For Global Buyers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) China-based Shein Mirror connects LED mirror customization, production and quality control with international brands, wholesalers and project buyers.

ZHENGZHOU, HENAN, CHINA, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Shein Mirror, a China-based LED mirror manufacturer and export supplier, is highlighting its specification-based approach to custom LED mirror sourcing for international buyers. The company offers OEM and ODM manufacturing services covering LED bathroom mirrors, Hollywood mirrors, LED vanity mirrors, full-length LED mirrors, framed mirrors and TV mirrors.For wholesalers, private-label brands and commercial project buyers, selecting an LED mirror involves more than comparing appearance and price. Mirror dimensions, glass thickness, lighting configuration, electrical requirements, installation methods and protective packaging can all affect product suitability, manufacturing consistency and delivery.Shein Mirror addresses these purchasing considerations by reviewing customers' product specifications and intended applications before confirming customization and quotation details. Buyers can submit drawings, reference images, required dimensions, features, lighting preferences, order quantities and branding requirements for evaluation.“Every customization is an in-depth dialogue with customers,” said Eileen Chen, a designer featured on Shein Mirror's official customization page.Shein Mirror company manufacturing and customization capabilities cover different mirror shapes, sizes, frame materials and lighting arrangements. For illuminated bathroom mirrors, available options include front-lit and backlit designs, adjustable color temperature and brightness, touch controls, anti-fog systems and customized lighting patterns. Other product configurations may incorporate Bluetooth connectivity, digital displays or private-label branding, depending on technical requirements.Shein Mirror's product range also supports applications beyond bathrooms. Full-length LED mirrors and vanity mirrors serve residential interiors, dressing rooms and retail environments, while customized illuminated mirrors can be specified for hotels, villa, apartments, commercial developments and other projects requiring consistent designs across multiple installation locations.According to information published by the company, Shein Mirror operates a manufacturing facility covering approximately 30,000 square meters, with four production lines and five mirror assembly lines. Its production processes include glass cutting, edge grinding, cleaning, assembly and packaging. The company reports that its mirrors have been exported to 42 countries and regions.Quality control is another consideration for international buyers purchasing illuminated mirrors in volume. Shein Mirror describes inspection procedures covering mirror clarity, glass thickness, edge finishing, mounting components, LED lighting and electrical functionality. Its published quality control guidance identifies 3 mm, 4 mm and 5 mm mirror glass thicknesses for inspection according to customer requirements, alongside checks of lighting components, finished-product functionality and packaging.For project-based sourcing, Shein Mirror supplies customized mirror solutions for hospitality and residential developments. Its published hospitality portfolio includes a reported 2022 order of 1,000 illuminated mirrors for a German hotel customer, covering bathroom and bedroom applications. Such projects illustrate the importance of coordinating mirror dimensions, lighting features and installation requirements across multiple units.For wholesale and private-label buyers, purchasing considerations may also include product differentiation, logo customization, packaging design and future repeat orders. Shein Mirror offers customization across these areas, allowing customers to discuss both technical and commercial requirements through a single sourcing enquiry.Buyers can review Shein Mirror LED Bathroom Mirror specifications and explore Shein Mirror Custom LED Mirror Services through the company official website.About Shein MirrorShein Mirror is a China-based LED mirror manufacturer and supplier headquartered in Zhengzhou, Henan Province. The company specializes in illuminated mirrors and OEM/ODM customization for international wholesalers, private-label brands, retailers, contractors and project buyers. Its product portfolio includes LED bathroom mirrors, vanity mirrors, Hollywood mirrors, full-length LED mirrors, framed mirrors and TV mirrors, with applications across hospitality, residential, commercial and retail markets.Business ContactZhengzhou, Henan, ChinaWhatsApp: +86 15565315933Website:

David

Shein Mirror

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标题:Shein Mirror Highlights OEM Custom LED Mirror Manufacturing for Global Buyers News Provided By VefoGix October 28, 2026, 07:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Manufacturing



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