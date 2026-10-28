Cubifab C1: A New Approach To Entry-Level Desktop CNC Machine

CubiFab C1

C1 combines coolant-free machining of supported metals, a 14-tool automatic tool changer, and intuitive CAM software.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CubiFab today previewed C1, a desktop CNC machine designed to help more makers start machining and grow their skills. An 800W spindle, rigid one-piece body, and guided CAM software bring together the tools to tackle a first project and take on more demanding work.CubiFab showcases a 3D-printed PC cooling cover alongside a copper version machined on C1. The comparison gives makers a concrete example of how a different material and manufacturing process can expand their options for a build.Intuitive Software. More Possibilities.CubiFab C1's AI-assisted CAM software combines material presets, automatic toolpath generation, and step-by-step guidance to simplify job preparation. Makers can spend less time configuring machining settings and more time bringing their designs to life, learning the process as they go.More Making, Less SetupC1 supports air-cooled machining of supported metals without cutting fluid. For those jobs, there's no coolant reservoir to fill or maintain, and no used cutting fluid to collect and dispose of. This simplifies routine handling while reducing cutting-fluid consumption and waste.The 14-tool automatic tool changer switches cutters between operations, reducing manual interruptions during projects that require multiple tools. Users can move through different stages of a job without replacing each cutter by hand.From a First Cut to What Comes NextCubiFab's approach to redefining entry-level CNC is straightforward: make the first project more manageable and give users capabilities they can grow into.A first finished part becomes a starting point for learning about materials, refining a design, or trying another machining technique. C1 supports that progression with software guidance and automated tool changes that remain useful as projects become more involved.Coming Soon to KickstarterThe CubiFab C1 will launch on Kickstarter in November 2026, with limited Super Early Bird pricing starting at $1,899.Ahead of the launch, makers can reserve a VIP spot with a refundable $30 deposit. VIP purchase benefits include $200 cashback, a free 10-piece CNC bit set valued at $169, and priority shipping from the first batch.More information is available at:About CubiFabCubiFab develops desktop CNC machines and AI-assisted CAM software to make digital fabrication accessible to more people. CubiFab believes making belongs in everyday life-as a way to explore ideas, learn by doing, and experience the pride of creating something yourself.Through hands-on learning, CubiFab helps makers build the skills and confidence to take on more ambitious projects and bring ideas that once felt out of reach to life.Zero to Hero.

Cici Guo

CUBIVS TECH LLC

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CubiFab C1: A New Approach to Entry-Level Desktop CNC Machine News Provided By CUBIVS TECH LLC October 28, 2026, 07:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Electronics Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Manufacturing, Technology



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