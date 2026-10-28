Cedar Hollow #4 in Whistler: four bedrooms, sleeps up to 10, with a private hot tub.

Whistler ski vacation for US visitors: Aloha Whistler reports rising demand from New York for 2026-27 and takes direct bookings across 50 homes

- Louise Stokes, Head of Business, Aloha Whistler

WHISTLER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Whistler ski vacation looks increasingly attractive to US visitors this winter. Aloha Whistler Accommodations is seeing rising demand from New York for its 2026-27 winter season, and US dollars go further in Canada.

At the exchange rate on October 28, 2026 (1.400 Canadian dollars to the US dollar), a Canadian dollar costs a US visitor about 71 US cents, so a $1,000 CAD stay costs about $714 USD. Rates change daily, and the figure that counts is the one on the day of booking. Whistler Blackcomb's targeted opening day for the winter season is November 20, 2026. As of October 28, 2026, its alpine forecast shows flurries and light snow through the weekend, with a warming trend early next week.

Aloha Whistler manages around 50 homes across the Upper Village, Whistler Village, Village North and Taluswood Creekside, 37 of them have 3 to 6 bedrooms, which suit families and groups travelling together. Guests can book directly with the local inresort team that manages the homes, as an alternative to Airbnb and VRBO. Aloha Whistler compares the two in its page on the best alternatives to Airbnb and VRBO in Whistler.

"People coming from New York usually have to travel to a ski resort anyway, and when they look at Whistler they see their money going further," said Louise Stokes, Head of Business at Aloha Whistler. "We've watched that interest grow over the last couple of years, and we want US families to know they can book a home with the team that looks after it."

Ski-in ski-out homes in the portfolio are in Benchlands, Upper Village, Taluswood and Creekside. Aloha Whistler provides a full service concierge experience, including help with transportation, grocery delivery, ski packages, catering, child care and babysitting, and massage and spa services.

To book, Aloha Whistler takes a one-night deposit, with the balance due 30 days before arrival. Families planning the winter holidays in a 4 or 5 bedroom home are advised to book by November, as the page on Whistler Christmas and New Year's rentals explains. US visitors can plan the trip in Aloha Whistler's Blog Post on a Whistler ski trip from the US.

Questions this release answers

Is Whistler getting more US visitors this winter? Aloha Whistler reports rising demand from New York for its 2026-27 winter homes.

How do Canadian-dollar prices convert to US dollars for a Whistler vacation? At 1.400 Canadian dollars to the US dollar on October 26, 2026, a price in Canadian dollars converts to about 29% fewer US dollars than the same number at parity. The exchange rate moves daily, so check it on the day of booking.

Where can a US family rent a large vacation home in Whistler? Aloha Whistler has 37 Whistler homes with 3 to 6 bedrooms and takes bookings direct, including Taluswood Ridge #14, a six-bedroom ski-in ski-out home that sleeps 12.

About Aloha Whistler: Aloha Whistler Accommodations Ltd. is a Whistler, British Columbia property management and vacation rental company operating since 1995. The company manages around 50 homes ranging from two to six bedrooms across Upper Village, Whistler Village, Village North and Taluswood Creekside. Luxury in Whistler is Aloha Whistler's luxury vacation rental division. Unit 334E, 4370 Lorimer Road, Whistler, BC V8E 1A6, 1 888 938-9998, alohawhistler and luxuryinwhistler.

Louise Stokes

Aloha Whistler Accommodations Ltd.

+ +1 (604) 938-6263

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Whistler Ski Vacation for US Visitors: Aloha Whistler Sees Rising New York Demand as the US Dollar Goes Further News Provided By Aloha Whistler Accommodations Ltd. October 28, 2026, 07:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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