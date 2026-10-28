Kuvings Halloween Juice, Photo by @kuvingsthailand

Halloween Vampire Juice by Kuvings

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kuvings introduces a Halloween-inspired Vampire Juice recipe made with fresh pineapple, apples, beet, and lemon. The recipe features a deep red color and a sweet, tangy flavor, making it a seasonal beverage option for Halloween gatherings and home preparation.The recipe uses the Kuvings AUTO10S slow juicer to extract juice from four ingredients. Its preparation involves washing and peeling the ingredients as needed, adding them to the juicer, and extracting the juice until all ingredients have been processed.The beet gives the juice its distinctive red color, while pineapple, apples, and lemon contribute a combination of sweetness and acidity. The recipe can be served fresh at Halloween gatherings or prepared as a seasonal drink at home.The recipe calls for half a pineapple, two apples, one small beet, and half a lemon. After thoroughly washing the apples and peeling the pineapple, beet, and lemon, add all the ingredients to the Kuvings AUTO10S and extract the juice. Once all the ingredients have been processed, pour the freshly extracted juice into a glass and serve immediately.✔️Ingredients- 1/2 pineapple- 2 apples- 1 small beet- 1/2 lemonThis recipe offers a simple way to incorporate fresh fruits and vegetables into a Halloween-themed beverage, using the natural color of beet to create its signature appearance.For more fresh juice recipes and inspiration, visit the official Kuvings website.

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Kuvings Shares a Halloween Vampire Juice Recipe Made with a Slow Juicer News Provided By Kuvings October 28, 2026, 07:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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