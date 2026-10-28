Zeenat Aman On Being Labelled A 'Sex Symbol': 'The Woman Behind The Persona Was Quite The Opposite'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has opened up about being labelled a 'sex symbol' during her career.

In her recent post on Instagram, she reflected on how her public image differed from her private personality. The 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' actress said that while she embraced her work in cinema, the woman behind the camera-ready persona was quite the opposite - private by nature, somewhat introverted, and happiest when immersed in her work.

Sharing her stylish images, Zeenat wrote,“There is a rather curious thing about being perceived. For much of my life in the public eye, I was labelled a sex symbol. It was an image that came with the territory, and one I understood to be part of the business of cinema. I embraced my work wholeheartedly, but the woman behind the camera-ready persona was, in many ways, quite the opposite. Private by nature, a little introverted, and happiest when immersed in my work.”

She added,“Life has taught me that people rarely see us exactly as we are. They see us through the lens of their own experiences, expectations, and sometimes, their imagination. To one person, you may seem mysterious. To another, intimidating. And to a stranger seated beside you on a long flight, you might become an unexpectedly candid companion. Funny, isn't it? We are all these things, and yet none of them entirely. I've come to believe there is little point in correcting every impression. People are entitled to their perceptions, just as we are entitled to our truths. The two need not always coincide.”

Zeenat went on to state,“Perhaps all we can do is know ourselves beyond the labels, the photographs, the headlines, and the stories others tell about us. I'm curious, have you ever discovered that someone had quite the wrong idea about you? Or that you had misjudged someone yourself? I suspect we all have a story or two. And I'd rather enjoy hearing yours.”

In the pictures, Zeenat Aman is seen dressed in a black outfit paired with high boots and black glasses. She is seen sitting on a chair and striking poses for the camera.

Zeenat Aman's image as Bollywood's original sex symbol was shaped by films such as 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' (1971), 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat' (1973), and Raj Kapoor's 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' (1978). Her portrayal of Rupa in the latter, known for its bold presentation, further cemented her glamorous and unconventional screen persona.