Australia Moves To Tighten Sunscreen Rules Amid Concerns Over SPF Claims

MENAFN - IANS) Canberra, Oct 28 (IANS) Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) is developing reforms to strengthen sunscreen regulation and improve consumer confidence and the reliability of sun protection factor (SPF) claims.

The proposed reforms include strengthening sunscreen testing requirements, setting quality requirements for specific ingredients and limiting the SPF claims that cosmetic sunscreens can make, according to a TGA statement released Tuesday.

The agency said it will also review good manufacturing practice guidance to clarify expectations and responsibilities and support continued confidence in the quality and performance of sunscreen products in Australia, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The reforms follow a public consultation held from March to May that received almost 120 responses from industry, testing laboratories, health professionals, consumer groups, academia and other stakeholders.

Australia has the highest incidence of skin cancer in the world, the TGA said, adding that the primary objective of sunscreen regulation was to ensure product quality, safety and efficacy in protecting consumers from harmful ultraviolet radiation, and to reduce the incidence and impact of skin cancer.

"The reforms to sunscreen regulation that are being developed are intended to strengthen consumer confidence in sunscreen performance and ensure that sunscreen sponsors and manufacturers understand their regulatory obligations," the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) mentioned in a statement.

David Whiteman, a distinguished scientist at Australia's QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute, backed reforms to improve the rigour and transparency of sunscreen testing and review manufacturing practices, following reports that some sunscreens failed to meet their labelled SPF in independent tests, shaking public confidence.

The TGA said further consultation on SPF labelling would take place before progressing with any proposed changes.

In the statement, the TGA said that it is engaging with academic and industry experts for advice on factors that underpin the quality, efficacy and safety of sunscreens in Australia.