MU, SNDK, Neocloud Stocks Extend Gains On Anthropic Boost, SK Hynix Q3 Stunner Jim Cramer Urges Caution



Micron and SanDisk shares rose about 4% each in overnight trading.

Neocloud trio, CRWV, NBIS and IREN gained 8%-11% in Tuesday's session and extended their gains overnight. Stocktwits sentiment was 'bearish' for MU and 'bullish' for SNDK. The sentiment was 'extremely bullish' for CRWV and NBIS, and 'bullish' for IREN.

Memory chip and neocloud stocks extended the rally into post-market hours on Tuesday, driven by record earnings from SK Hynix and optimism about AI infrastructure spending after Anthropic filed for an IPO.

Micron (MU) and SanDisk (SNDK) shares rose 4% each in overnight trading, following SK Hynix's nearly 8% gain in U.S. trading. Neocloud operators Nebius (NBIS) and IREN Ltd. (IREN) gained about 1.7% each, while CoreWeave (CRWV) advanced 0.7%.

The neocloud trio gained 8%-11% in Tuesday's regular session, marking a sharp rebound after weeks of selling pressure, as Anthropic's financials offered investors fresh evidence of the scale of demand for AI computing infrastructure.

Anthropic clocked $16.3 billion in revenue in the first half of 2026, nearly 14 times the year-earlier figure. It also disclosed hefty long-term commitments for computing capacity, signaling that demand for chips, cloud services and data-center infrastructure is likely to remain strong.

CoreWeave, meanwhile, announced the opening of its data center in Denmark, expanding its European footprint to nine data centers across five markets, including the UK, Spain, Sweden and Norway.

On Wednesday, SK Hynix reported its Q3 results. Revenue rose 328% and operating profit nearly sevenfold, and the South Korean giant announced a dividend and expanded its share buyback plan.

Jim Cramer Skeptical Of AI Rally

CNBC's Jim Cramer urged investors to stay skeptical of the AI rally, warning that the latest gains don't mean the data-center trade is out of the woods.

He cited neocloud firms' heavy debt and rising borrowing costs, questions over Anthropic's financing deal, and the risk of renewed bond-market volatility.

“I'm pleased that people feel so comfortable that tech is all good to go because there is money flowing back in,” the“Mad Money” host said.“I don't think that's a reason to call all clear. I think it's a reason to look at other sectors in the economy.”

Retail Sentiment, Wednesday's Catalysts

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bearish' for MU and 'bullish' for SNDK. The sentiment was 'extremely bullish' for CRWV and NBIS, and 'bullish' for IREN.

Traders will now look at the Federal Reserve's policy decision on Wednesday, when the central bank is expected to leave rates unchanged. Quarterly reports from Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL), the world's second- and third-largest cloud computing companies, will also influence trading in tech stocks.

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