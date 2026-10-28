Uttarakhand Approves Rs 122.69 Crore Ramganga Dam Project To Improve Gairsain Water Supply

The Uttrakhand government has approved the construction of a ₹122.69 crore water project in the town of Gairsain, which is located in the Chamoli district area. Following the vision of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state government has approved the establishment of a proposed dam in the Ramganga river with an initial amount of ₹2.454 crore sanctioned.

The objective of this project includes improving the access to safe and clean drinking water for the local community, and dealing with increasing demands of water resources in Uttarakhand.

Proposed ₹122.69 Crore Water Project in Gairsain

This proposed project has been devised by the Chief Minister after his speech about the development of the drinking water facilities in Gairsain and surrounding regions. Since there are increasing demands of water resources in the hill area, the water infrastructure and its management has been one of the key issues of the region.

The proposed project of Ramganga dam will be able to solve that problem in the future.

₹2.454 Crore Sanctioned as Initial Token Amount for Project

As per the government order, ₹2.454 crore, which is roughly 2% of the total sanctioned cost of the project, has been sanctioned as the initial token amount. The amount will be advanced from the State Contingency Fund to cover the initial implementation process.

The further funding would be arranged through the Centre's Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) in the financial year 2026–27. The initial amount will be adjusted against the amount to be received under the said scheme.

The government has also ordered that the funds for the financial year 2026–27 must be exhausted by March 31, 2027.

Checks on Technical Compliance and Construction Quality to Be Carried Out

Government has also given instructions in this regard to maintain quality of construction, technical compliance and financial discipline. Designs and drawings of the dam and barrage should be checked and verified from a recognised institution.