Tata Motors To Invest Rs 40,000 Crore, Launch 15 New Cars And Expand Production Capacity In India Soon

Tata Motors is going all out to dominate the Indian passenger vehicle market. The automaker plans to launch fresh models and massively ramp up its production capacity very soon.

Tata Motors wants a bigger slice of the Indian passenger vehicle market. The company plans to launch fresh cars and boost production capacity. They will expand their lineup to 15 models by the end of this decade.

Tata Motors will pump in Rs 37,500 crore to Rs 40,000 crore between FY2027 and FY2031. The automaker will use this massive fund to develop new cars and scale up its manufacturing capacity.

Tata Motors plans to build up to 1 lakh passenger vehicles every month starting from FY2028. The company is ramping up production to easily meet the growing demand for its cars in India.

Tata Motors has set a bold target to sell over 12 lakh vehicles annually by FY2031. The automaker also wants to grab a solid 20 percent share in the domestic passenger vehicle market.

Tata Motors will launch the third-generation model of its blockbuster SUV, the Nexon, in 2027. The company expects this new model to drive massive growth in its core sales segment.

Tata Motors will add new models to its flagship Avinya vehicle range. This premium lineup plays a huge role in the company's long-term product strategy and will help expand its overall portfolio.

Tata Motors is working closely with its suppliers to ensure a steady flow of auto parts. The company wants suppliers to increase their capacity to support the production of an extra 25,000 vehicles per month.

Tata Motors' target of 1 lakh vehicles per month marks a 50 percent jump compared to its average sales in the first half of FY2027. The automaker needs to highly streamline its production and supply chain to hit this number.

Shailesh Chandra, MD and CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, expects the Indian passenger vehicle market to grow from 47 lakh units in FY2026 to 64 lakh units by FY2031. Tata Motors is pushing hard to capture a larger share of this booming market.

Tata Motors will become the second automaker in India to hit the 1 lakh monthly production mark if it achieves this goal. Maruti Suzuki is currently the only Indian carmaker at this level. Fresh models and heavy investments will drive Tata's next growth phase.