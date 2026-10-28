Lucknow Viral Video: Man Throws Religious Offerings Into Indira Dam Despite Dangling Live Wires (WATCH)

The discussion on 'zero civic sense' and 'poor public behavior' of Indians- once again- sprang up online after a dubious video showed two guys casually pouring religious“offerings” into a dam supposedly in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The video shows the team tipping out a big container of colored water and flowers. The footage was said to be filmed near the Indira Dam in the city.

The“offerings” that were being poured with live wires dangling just below had many people responding, other than the obvious“water pollution” that had netizens fuming.

Watch Viral Video

“Pouring offerings in the river while avoiding getting electrocuted by the cables below in Lucknow's Indira Dam,” the post read. The post was shared on Reddit, by the handle 'u/FAQnA'. The post was shared yesterday and pulled many views from netizens.

Pouring offerings in the river while avoiding getting electrocuted by the cables below in Lucknow's Indira Damby u/FAQnA in lucknow

The video instantly went viral and many were outraged. Most people stated that such crimes should be penalized, while others pointed out the safety dangers the guys were committing, warning that the event may have resulted in electrocution.

How Did Social Media React?

"What's going through the minds of the people that do such kind of offerings?" a user enquired.

"Why can't we make it illegal to pollute rivers and roads? Look at our metro stations; the only reason they're tidy is because we punish littering. Why can't we do the same with rivers and roads?" enquired the next individual.

"This isn't offering, it's throwing garbage in the river, the same river these flakes will take a bath later on," another individual said.

"We blame the government for our misery, but the sad truth is that the government is an exact reflection of who we are, and we chose this," said another commenter.