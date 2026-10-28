Zelenskyy Warns of Patriot Shortage as 100 Percent Missiles Target Kyiv
(MENAFN) Ukraine is short of missiles for its Patriot air defense systems and is struggling to fend off Russian strikes, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday, even as he asserted that Ukrainian front-line positions this year are stronger than they have been in a long time.
Zelenskyy said Ukraine would be in a far better position if its partners had kept up the earlier level of military support.
“Unfortunately, there are significant restrictions on supplies, with these air defense packages being delayed,” he said in his evening address. He stressed that Kyiv lacks enough Patriot missiles, complicating its defense against Russian attacks.
Russia fired more than 100 ballistic missiles at Kyiv and the surrounding region in October, Zelenskyy said.
“We are doing everything possible to protect our energy sector, to protect our infrastructure and our logistics. The task is extremely difficult,” he said, accusing Moscow of escalating attacks in recent weeks.
He called on Washington to act, saying Patriot deliveries hinge largely on the United States. “It’s important that the world sees this, that our partners see it in the United States, on which almost everything concerning Patriots depends, so that we get answers and the necessary authorizations from the Pentagon for Patriot supplies,” he said.
Zelenskyy also addressed talks involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States, expected in November, saying it is important for Europe to join the diplomatic effort.
“Ukraine has always insisted that Europe must be present and must have a say in the decisions. And this, by the way, applies to everyone in Europe. No one should be left out of the process,” he added.
Zelenskyy said Ukraine would be in a far better position if its partners had kept up the earlier level of military support.
“Unfortunately, there are significant restrictions on supplies, with these air defense packages being delayed,” he said in his evening address. He stressed that Kyiv lacks enough Patriot missiles, complicating its defense against Russian attacks.
Russia fired more than 100 ballistic missiles at Kyiv and the surrounding region in October, Zelenskyy said.
“We are doing everything possible to protect our energy sector, to protect our infrastructure and our logistics. The task is extremely difficult,” he said, accusing Moscow of escalating attacks in recent weeks.
He called on Washington to act, saying Patriot deliveries hinge largely on the United States. “It’s important that the world sees this, that our partners see it in the United States, on which almost everything concerning Patriots depends, so that we get answers and the necessary authorizations from the Pentagon for Patriot supplies,” he said.
Zelenskyy also addressed talks involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States, expected in November, saying it is important for Europe to join the diplomatic effort.
“Ukraine has always insisted that Europe must be present and must have a say in the decisions. And this, by the way, applies to everyone in Europe. No one should be left out of the process,” he added.
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