Knack Packaging Limited Delivers Highest Ever Quarterly Revenue In Q2 FY27 With Growth Of 52.52% On A Yoy Basis
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Knack Packaging Limited (BSE: 544814, NSE: KNACK), a leading Indian manufacturer of printed and laminated woven polypropylene (PLWPP) specialized packaging solutions with a significant global export footprint, has announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.
Financial and Operational Highlights for Quarter ended September 30, 2026:
· Revenue surged 52.52% YoY to Rs. 2,947.57 Mn, while PAT grew 21.24% to Rs. 250.20 Mn. Absolute profitability expanded strongly.
· EBITDA margin of 16.35% reflects global input cost headwinds such as crude oil driven polymer price inflation and Red Sea linked freight cost surges impacted the entire industry including packaging industry in Q2 FY27; as an exporter to 75 countries, customer pricing revisions to pass on input cost increases are currently underway, with adjustments expected to reflect in realizations from Q3 FY27 onwards subject market stabilization.
· PAT Margin of 8.22% is slightly impacted by a Rs. 60.60 Mn Mexico JV loss in H1 FY27. The Mexico JV is in peak scale-up investment phase, and this loss flows directly into consolidated PAT with zero revenue offset today; as JV operations reach breakeven, this drag reverses and PAT margin recovers fully.
Mr. Alpesh Tulsibhai Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, Knack Packaging Limited, commented "We reported a stable performance for Q2 and H1 FY27. In Q2FY27 we reported our highest ever quarterly revenue. The growth was supported by our business operations across domestic and international markets and strong customer relationships.
During the quarter, the EBITDA increased in absolute terms, while the EBITDA margin slightly declined on a YoY basis. This was primarily due to higher input costs, including crude oil-driven polymer price inflation and increased freight costs associated with Red Sea disruptions. To mitigate this, we implemented customer price revisions over past few months. The benefits of the same are likely to materialise over next few quarters.
For H1 FY27, revenue from operations grew by 46.8 % on a YoY basis, while EBITDA increased by 41.5% over the corresponding period last year. Our performance during the first half reflects the contribution of our integrated manufacturing model, operational execution and established customer relationships across domestic and international markets.
Going forward, we will continue to focus on strengthening our manufacturing capabilities, expanding customer relationships and increasing our presence across domestic and international markets. Our priorities will include investments in capacity, growth, innovation and sustainability, supported by an emphasis on operational efficiency and disciplined growth."
About Knack Packaging Limited:
Knack Packaging Limited is an integrated packaging solutions provider specializing in Printed and Laminated Woven Polypropylene (PLWPP) bags, including pinch-bottom, gusseted, block-bottom, and retail shopping bags. The Company serves 28 diverse sectors such as animal feeds, food grains, Pulses, Detergent, fertilizers, building materials, cement, chemicals etc with exports to over 75 countries. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Knack Packaging combines advanced manufacturing capabilities with a strong R&D focus to deliver innovative, sustainable packaging solutions globally.
Financial and Operational Highlights for Quarter ended September 30, 2026:
· Revenue surged 52.52% YoY to Rs. 2,947.57 Mn, while PAT grew 21.24% to Rs. 250.20 Mn. Absolute profitability expanded strongly.
· EBITDA margin of 16.35% reflects global input cost headwinds such as crude oil driven polymer price inflation and Red Sea linked freight cost surges impacted the entire industry including packaging industry in Q2 FY27; as an exporter to 75 countries, customer pricing revisions to pass on input cost increases are currently underway, with adjustments expected to reflect in realizations from Q3 FY27 onwards subject market stabilization.
· PAT Margin of 8.22% is slightly impacted by a Rs. 60.60 Mn Mexico JV loss in H1 FY27. The Mexico JV is in peak scale-up investment phase, and this loss flows directly into consolidated PAT with zero revenue offset today; as JV operations reach breakeven, this drag reverses and PAT margin recovers fully.
Mr. Alpesh Tulsibhai Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, Knack Packaging Limited, commented "We reported a stable performance for Q2 and H1 FY27. In Q2FY27 we reported our highest ever quarterly revenue. The growth was supported by our business operations across domestic and international markets and strong customer relationships.
During the quarter, the EBITDA increased in absolute terms, while the EBITDA margin slightly declined on a YoY basis. This was primarily due to higher input costs, including crude oil-driven polymer price inflation and increased freight costs associated with Red Sea disruptions. To mitigate this, we implemented customer price revisions over past few months. The benefits of the same are likely to materialise over next few quarters.
For H1 FY27, revenue from operations grew by 46.8 % on a YoY basis, while EBITDA increased by 41.5% over the corresponding period last year. Our performance during the first half reflects the contribution of our integrated manufacturing model, operational execution and established customer relationships across domestic and international markets.
Going forward, we will continue to focus on strengthening our manufacturing capabilities, expanding customer relationships and increasing our presence across domestic and international markets. Our priorities will include investments in capacity, growth, innovation and sustainability, supported by an emphasis on operational efficiency and disciplined growth."
About Knack Packaging Limited:
Knack Packaging Limited is an integrated packaging solutions provider specializing in Printed and Laminated Woven Polypropylene (PLWPP) bags, including pinch-bottom, gusseted, block-bottom, and retail shopping bags. The Company serves 28 diverse sectors such as animal feeds, food grains, Pulses, Detergent, fertilizers, building materials, cement, chemicals etc with exports to over 75 countries. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Knack Packaging combines advanced manufacturing capabilities with a strong R&D focus to deliver innovative, sustainable packaging solutions globally.
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