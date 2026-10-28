Renowned Israeli Actor Amir Hativ Conducts Acting Workshop At AAFT School Of Drama And Acting
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: The AAFT School of Drama and Acting hosted an inspiring and highly interactive Acting Workshop by renowned Israeli actor Amir Hativ at Marwah Studios, Noida Film City. The special session further strengthened the growing cultural and creative relationship between India and Israel through the Indo-Israel Film and Cultural Forum of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI).
The occasion was also graced by Ms. Katrin Fakheraldeen, Minister Counsellor and Head of Public Diplomacy, Embassy of Israel in New Delhi, whose presence added significance to the international cultural exchange.
Addressing the students, Amir Hativ shared his professional experiences and insights into the art and craft of acting. He spoke about character development, emotional expression, observation, discipline, improvisation, and the importance of understanding human behaviour. The workshop provided students with an opportunity to interact directly with an international performer and gain a broader perspective on acting for cinema and other performing platforms.
“Acting is not merely about performing before a camera; it is about understanding emotions, people and situations. Young actors must continuously observe, learn, practise and remain truthful to the characters they portray,” said Amir Hativ. He appreciated the enthusiasm of AAFT students and the institution's emphasis on practical and internationally oriented creative education.
Ms. Katrin Fakheraldeen expressed her appreciation for the initiative and highlighted the importance of cultural diplomacy in bringing nations closer.“Cinema, performing arts and cultural exchanges create meaningful connections between people. Such interactions between artists and students provide a strong foundation for deeper understanding and friendship between Israel and India,” she said.
Welcoming the distinguished guests, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and ICMEI and Chair of the Indo-Israel Film and Cultural Forum, reiterated the role of art and culture in strengthening international relations.“India and Israel enjoy a dynamic relationship, and art and culture have the extraordinary ability to add warmth and depth to diplomatic ties. Through the Indo-Israel Film and Cultural Forum, we are committed to creating more opportunities for filmmakers, actors, artists, students and cultural professionals from both countries to interact, collaborate and learn from each other,” said Dr. Marwah.
As a mark of respect and recognition for his contribution to cinema, performing arts and Indo-Israel cultural relations, Dr. Sandeep Marwah presented Amir Hativ with the Life Membership of the International Film and Television Club (IFTC) of Marwah Studios.
The occasion was also graced by Ms. Katrin Fakheraldeen, Minister Counsellor and Head of Public Diplomacy, Embassy of Israel in New Delhi, whose presence added significance to the international cultural exchange.
Addressing the students, Amir Hativ shared his professional experiences and insights into the art and craft of acting. He spoke about character development, emotional expression, observation, discipline, improvisation, and the importance of understanding human behaviour. The workshop provided students with an opportunity to interact directly with an international performer and gain a broader perspective on acting for cinema and other performing platforms.
“Acting is not merely about performing before a camera; it is about understanding emotions, people and situations. Young actors must continuously observe, learn, practise and remain truthful to the characters they portray,” said Amir Hativ. He appreciated the enthusiasm of AAFT students and the institution's emphasis on practical and internationally oriented creative education.
Ms. Katrin Fakheraldeen expressed her appreciation for the initiative and highlighted the importance of cultural diplomacy in bringing nations closer.“Cinema, performing arts and cultural exchanges create meaningful connections between people. Such interactions between artists and students provide a strong foundation for deeper understanding and friendship between Israel and India,” she said.
Welcoming the distinguished guests, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and ICMEI and Chair of the Indo-Israel Film and Cultural Forum, reiterated the role of art and culture in strengthening international relations.“India and Israel enjoy a dynamic relationship, and art and culture have the extraordinary ability to add warmth and depth to diplomatic ties. Through the Indo-Israel Film and Cultural Forum, we are committed to creating more opportunities for filmmakers, actors, artists, students and cultural professionals from both countries to interact, collaborate and learn from each other,” said Dr. Marwah.
As a mark of respect and recognition for his contribution to cinema, performing arts and Indo-Israel cultural relations, Dr. Sandeep Marwah presented Amir Hativ with the Life Membership of the International Film and Television Club (IFTC) of Marwah Studios.
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