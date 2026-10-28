Automatic Laminated Filter Quotes Highlight Self-Cleaning Disc Filters For Smart Irrigation Systems

Blocked drip emitters and clogged pipelines are common troubles that increase maintenance costs and interrupt farm irrigation schedules. Installing reliable pre-filtration equipment is a practical way to protect the whole precision irrigation network. The automatic laminated filter, also known as disc filter, serves as core protection equipment for drip irrigation, sprinkler irrigation and fertigation projects. It traps sediment, algae and fine suspended particles from river water, well water and rainwater, delivering clean water steadily to downstream irrigation pipelines and drip tapes.

Shandong Reachen Environment Technology Co., Ltd** supplies complete smart irrigation equipment, including automatic laminated filters, drip irrigation tape, pre-punched layflat hose, sand media filters and fertigation machines. We focus on manufacturing high-performance filtration units that fit different farm planting conditions. Our automatic laminated filter supports dual backwash triggers by pressure difference and preset time. When impurities build up and reach the set threshold, the filter starts self-cleaning automatically without shutting down the whole irrigation system or manual disassembly. It consumes little water during backwashing and keeps stable water flow for long-hour farm operation.

Modular design brings strong flexibility. Customers can combine multiple filter units to match different flow requirements for greenhouses, orchards and large field planting bases. Multiple filtration precision options are available to meet various water source quality. We adopt anti-aging raw materials, so the filter can work reliably outdoors under long-time sunlight exposure.

As a direct manufacturer, we guarantee stable quality and competitive factory pricing. We accept customized configurations and OEM service to satisfy overseas market standards. Our technical team can assist you with system matching, scheme layout and installation guidance.

If you are looking for accurate automatic laminated filter quotes, please send us your working flow, water quality condition and project requirements. We will provide you with detailed specification sheets, technical drawings and reasonable quotations.

About Us

Founded in 2005 and located in Zibo Economic Development Zone, Shandong Province, Shandong Liangcheng Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise integrating research & development, manufacturing, and engineering construction, specializing in smart agricultural irrigation and flood control and drainage solutions.