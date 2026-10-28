Innovative Water And Fertilizer Machine Manufacturer Transforms Greenhouse And Orchard Farming Efficiency

Traditional manual fertilization cannot maintain stable nutrient concentration. Uneven fertilizer application leads to inconsistent crop growth, excessive fertilizer waste and extra labor cost. A smart water-fertilizer integrated machine, also widely known as fertigation machine, solves these challenges perfectly for modern precision agriculture. It automatically mixes water and soluble fertilizer in set proportions, and transports the nutrient solution evenly through drip irrigation pipelines to crop root zones. Real-time monitoring of EC and pH values helps growers keep nutrient balance, reduce fertilizer runoff and protect soil environment.

Shandong Reachen Environment Technology Co., Ltd** is a professional factory of smart irrigation equipment. Our product portfolio covers water-fertilizer integrated machines, drip irrigation tape, pre-punched layflat hose, sand media filters and automatic laminated filters. We provide matched irrigation and filtration equipment to form a complete fertigation solution for different planting scenarios.

Our fertigation machines adopt stable dosing pumps and touchscreen control panels. Users can set irrigation duration, fertilizer ratio and working cycles according to vegetable, fruit tree, flower and field crop requirements. Multiple channel options are available for small greenhouses and large-scale planting bases. Corrosion-resistant pump bodies and pipelines extend service life under long-time continuous operation. Remote control function is optional, allowing farmers to adjust parameters without staying on site.

As a direct manufacturer, we carry out strict testing before delivery. We support customized flow, channel quantity and OEM configuration to meet different overseas market standards. Our technical team can help customers select suitable models, match filters and drip tape, and offer installation guidance.

If you plan to upgrade your farm with automatic fertigation equipment, feel free to send us your farm size, crop types and water source conditions. We will prepare technical datasheets and competitive factory quotations for you.

About Us

Founded in 2005 and located in Zibo Economic Development Zone, Shandong Province, Shandong Liangcheng Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise integrating research & development, manufacturing, and engineering construction, specializing in smart agricultural irrigation and flood control and drainage solutions.