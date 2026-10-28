Webive Digital Marketing's Madison Kachel Named 2026 Young Professional Of The Year

MENAFN - GetNews)Webive Digital Marketing's Madison Kachel Named 2026 Young Professional of the YearClient Success Manager recognized by the Chattanooga Area Chamber for professional leadership and community involvement.

CHATTANOOGA, TN - October 27, 2026 - Webive Digital Marketing announced that Client Success Manager Madison Kachel has received the 2026 Young Professional of the Year award from the Chattanooga Area Chamber. The Chattanooga young professional award was presented during the Chamber's Annual Meeting and honors a young professional whose leadership, service, accomplishments, and commitment to the Chattanooga community have made a meaningful impact.

Kachel's recognition reflects his work with Webive, his involvement with Young Professionals of Chattanooga, and his efforts to build relationships within the local business community. In his client success role, he works with businesses that rely on Webive for website design, search engine optimization, digital advertising, local marketing, and related digital marketing services.

“Madison represents the kind of leadership that makes the Chattanooga area a strong place to work, live, and build a career,” said Anton Burnette, Owner of Webive Digital Marketing.“He brings a thoughtful, service-focused approach to every relationship, whether he is supporting a client, collaborating with a teammate, or contributing to the broader professional community. We are proud to see his hard work and character recognized by the Chattanooga Area Chamber.”

Webive is a Greater Chattanooga digital marketing agency that works with local businesses seeking to improve their online visibility. Its work includes website design, search engine optimization, digital advertising, social media marketing, local marketing, and review management. The agency also works with Cleveland-area businesses while maintaining a Chattanooga focus.

Kachel has worked in digital marketing for nearly four years and has moved through several roles at Webive. He began in Advertising Operations, later served as a Digital Advertising Specialist, and now leads client-success work. His professional growth has included expanding responsibilities while continuing to support client communication, internal collaboration, and long-term business relationships.

He has also played a role in managing the Chattanooga Best of the Best project. That work required organization, coordination, and attention to detail across a project with many moving parts.

Businesses interested in Webive's local marketing approach can review Webive Digital Marketing's services, including website design and search engine optimization. For a local listing reference, readers can also visit Webive Digital Marketing's Chattanooga Google Business Profile.

Community Leadership Beyond the Agency

Outside of Webive, Kachel serves on the Young Professionals of Chattanooga Advisory Board. He has served as Chair of the After-Hours Program and has led the nominations process for incoming board members. Those roles support opportunities for connection, professional development, and community engagement among emerging leaders in the Chattanooga area.

Kachel is also a member of BNI Gold Standard, where he participates in relationship-driven business networking. His involvement with local professional organizations has helped him build connections throughout the area while contributing time and leadership to initiatives that support young professionals.

“I am honored to receive this recognition from the Chattanooga Area Chamber and grateful to the people who have supported me throughout my career,” said Madison Kachel, Client Success Manager at Webive Digital Marketing.“Chattanooga has given me opportunities to grow, connect with others, and serve the community. I am thankful to be part of a professional community that values collaboration, encouragement, and shared success. It takes effort to be seen and I am so thankful for that effort to be recognized both at the Chattanooga Chamber Annual Meeting which I heard had more than 600 attendees, and online since the news was made public. While I only spoke to a handful of people at the event, I love being part of the community & I know I still have many connections to make after the event!"

When he is not working with businesses or investing in Chattanooga's professional community, Kachel performs stand-up comedy on local stages. Webive congratulates him on the recognition and looks forward to his continued contributions to the Chattanooga business community.

About Webive Digital Marketing

Webive Digital Marketing is a Greater Chattanooga digital marketing agency that helps local businesses improve online visibility and connect with customers. The agency provides website design, search engine optimization, digital advertising, social media marketing, local marketing, and review-management services for businesses in Chattanooga, Cleveland, and surrounding communities. Website: