Advanced Multi-Functional Laser Machine Combines Welding, Cutting, And Cleaning Capabilities

【Core Advantages】1. Stable and Durable Configuration: Equipped with an industrial-grade laser, providing ample and accurate power. Stable electronic output with minimal power attenuation, coupled with a dual-temperature, dual-control water-cooling system, allowing for extended continuous operation. Simple touchscreen operation; parameters can be saved and customized, supporting both continuous and pulse welding modes.

2. Beautiful welds, virtually no need for grinding: The laser beam is concentrated, the heat-affected zone is small, there is no spatter in the welding, the shape is flat and firm, no need for secondary grinding and reshaping, saving consumables and labor time.

3. High efficiency and no workpiece deformation: Fast welding speed with minimal processing deformation, resulting in higher finished product quality.

4. Comprehensive functions and easy switching: Simply replace accessories such as copper nozzles and focusing lenses to quickly switch between welding, cutting, rust removal, and cleaning functions, making it a multi-purpose machine and saving on equipment investment.

5. Flexible, easy to use, and highly adaptable: Handheld, non-contact operation, easily welding irregularly shaped parts, large workpieces, and complex edges, applicable to a wider range of scenarios.

6. Simple operation, labor-saving, and low learning curve: Beginners can operate the machine after simple training. Compared to traditional welding, it can save the labor costs of 1-3 welders annually, significantly reducing factory production costs. The welds are aesthetically pleasing, requiring no grinding or shaping, producing less dust and slag, and eliminating arc radiation, reducing harm to the environment and welders.

【Applicable Industries】 Can weld various metals such as carbon steel, stainless steel, galvanized sheet, high-strength steel, aluminum alloy, and titanium alloy. Widely used in sheet metal processing, auto parts, vehicle and ship manufacturing, photovoltaics, energy storage, and other industries.

About Us

Youmir Laser Technology Co., Ltd. (Youmir Laser) is a high-tech enterprise integrating R&D, manufacturing, sales, and service, committed to providing complete laser application solutions and supporting equipment for both domestic and international markets.