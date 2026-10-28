Keechi Creek Builders Elevates Bathroom Remodeling In Memorial Houston TX

MENAFN - GetNews)Keechi Creek BuildersKeechi Creek Builders, an award-winning design-build firm serving the Greater Houston area since 2007, today announced an expanded bathroom remodeling program for homeowners across Memorial's established residential communities. The expansion follows a GHBA PRISM Award for bathroom design and reflects a broader shift among Memorial homeowners: rather than a cosmetic vanity swap, more are asking for a full reconfiguration that turns an aging primary bath into a genuine retreat.

MEMORIAL, TX - October 27, 2026 - Keechi Creek Builders, an award-winning design-build firm serving the Greater Houston area since 2007, today announced an expanded bathroom remodeling program for homeowners across Memorial's established residential communities. The expansion follows a GHBA PRISM Award for bathroom design and reflects a broader shift among Memorial homeowners: rather than a cosmetic vanity swap, more are asking for a full reconfiguration that turns an aging primary bath into a genuine retreat.

Bringing Spa-Caliber Bathroom Remodeling to Memorial's Established Homes

Much of Memorial's housing stock - across Hunters Creek, Bunker Hill, Piney Point, Hedwig, Hilshire, and Spring Valley, the area's six incorporated villages, along with Memorial Close-In, Old Memorial, Wilchester, and Tanglewood - dates to an earlier era of primary bathroom design: smaller footprints, standard tub-shower combinations, and layouts never built with aging-in-place or genuine spa functionality in mind. For homeowners pursuing bathroom remodeling in Memorial, TX, Keechi Creek Builders begins by reconfiguring the footprint itself - repositioning plumbing where needed to accommodate zero-entry curbless showers, freestanding soaking tubs, and radiant heated flooring rather than working around an existing layout. Each of Memorial's villages maintains its own architectural review requirements and deed restrictions, and the firm's design team coordinates directly with each village's review process before construction begins.

Brandon Lynch and Senior Project Manager Tommy Strong both hold Certified Aging-in-Place Specialist (CAPS) credentials, a dual certification that shapes how the firm approaches Memorial's primary-suite renovations - wider doorways, comfort-height fixtures, and slip-resistant surfaces built into the design rather than retrofitted later, without the clinical look those features often carry elsewhere. That same design-build team also handles complete kitchen renovations and ground-up custom construction throughout the Memorial Villages, giving homeowners weighing a broader renovation the option to pair their bathroom project with architectural design services in Memorial City, TX or a full kitchen transformation under one contract. The firm's design philosophy holds that the engineering report arrives before the floor plan - a sequencing that matters in a market where many homes are approaching 30 to 40 years old and carry foundation and plumbing considerations a cosmetic remodeler would miss entirely.

The firm's 32 industry awards and A+ BBB rating, held since 2011, sit alongside a specific credential few Houston-area remodelers can claim: recognition for bathroom design that treats aging-in-place features as a design opportunity rather than a compromise, a distinction that has resonated strongly with Memorial's longtime homeowners planning to stay in their residences for decades to come.

Executive Statement

"Memorial has some of the most established, most loved homes in Houston, and a lot of the primary bathrooms in those homes just haven't kept pace with how families actually want to live now," said Brandon Lynch, GMB, CAPS, CGP, President and Founder of Keechi Creek Builders. "Between Tommy's and my own CAPS certifications, we design every Memorial bathroom to work beautifully today and to keep working for a family twenty years from now - that's the kind of peace of mind this neighborhood deserves."

About Keechi Creek Builders

Keechi Creek Builders is an award-winning design-build firm specializing in custom homes, whole-house renovations, and kitchen and bathroom remodeling across the Greater Houston area. Founded in 2007 by Brandon Lynch - a Texas A&M–trained construction science professional holding Graduate Master Builder (GMB), Certified Aging-in-Place Specialist (CAPS), and Certified Green Professional (CGP) credentials - the firm has earned 32 industry awards including GHBA Custom Builder of the Year, multiple TAB Star Awards, and GHBA PRISM Awards. With an A+ BBB rating maintained since 2011 and memberships in NAHB, TAB, GHBA, and NKBA, Keechi Creek Builders serves Cypress, Memorial, The Woodlands, Magnolia, Tomball, and surrounding communities.