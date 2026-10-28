Edgenext To Highlight AI-Driven Intelligent Delivery, Cybersecurity And Multi-CDN Strategies At DTS UAE 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)"EdgeNext Logo"EdgeNext will exhibit and host a workshop exploring intelligent traffic management, integrated security, and resilient multi-CDN delivery.

ABU DHABI, UAE - October 28, 2026 - EdgeNext, a global provider of edge cloud, content delivery, and cybersecurity services, announced its participation in the Digital Transformation Summit (DTS) UAE 2026 on November 4 at Sofitel Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

EdgeNext will discuss its Intelligent Delivery Network (IDN) approach, which brings AI-enabled intelligence, automation, performance optimization, and cybersecurity considerations together across its existing edge cloud platform. EdgeNext will also explore how multi-CDN strategies help enterprises improve delivery performance and continuity across regions and network providers.

Advancing Intelligent, Secure Content Delivery

Enterprises increasingly need to deliver applications and content across diverse networks while responding to changing traffic patterns and evolving cyber threats. EdgeNext's IDN vision addresses these interconnected demands through a broader approach to intelligent, secure, and adaptive edge infrastructure-not a standalone product launch.

The approach brings together several areas of capability and ongoing development:

· Intelligent Traffic Management: Performance insights and routing policies help guide traffic distribution across changing network conditions.

· AI-Assisted Optimization: Data analysis and AI-assisted techniques can help identify anomalies, recognize patterns, and support operational decisions.

· Integrated Cybersecurity: EdgeNext's existing security portfolio includes Web Application Firewall (WAF), DDoS protection, bot management, and API security capabilities. Within the IDN approach, these protections complement delivery optimization by helping organizations identify malicious traffic, protect applications and APIs, and maintain service availability.

· Unified Visibility and Automation: Network and security analytics can support troubleshooting, threat investigation, and more coordinated operational responses.

With more than 1,500 nodes across over 290 cities worldwide, EdgeNext's distributed infrastructure provides a foundation for delivering and protecting digital services closer to end users. AI-related capabilities are part of the platform's broader evolution, with individual functions and availability varying by solution.

Multi-CDN Strategies for Performance and Resilience

For businesses serving international audiences, dependence on a single CDN can create performance constraints and concentration risks. Multi-CDN architectures offer flexibility to distribute traffic across providers according to geography, performance, availability, and operational priorities.

Combined with monitoring and intelligent routing policies, a multi-CDN strategy can help enterprises improve regional delivery performance, diversify delivery paths, support failover planning, and balance cost against service requirements.

Security remains an important design consideration: consistent protections and policies across delivery providers help avoid gaps as traffic shifts between networks.

At DTS UAE 2026, EdgeNext will discuss practical ways to evaluate multi-CDN performance and incorporate security and resilience into content delivery decisions.

Interactive Workshop: Intelligent Delivery and Multi-CDN Optimization

EdgeNext will also host an interactive workshop led by Samy Sahli and Tarik A bdo. The session will explore the evolution of content delivery toward more intelligent, security-aware operations, including:

· How AI-assisted analysis and network intelligence can inform routing and operational decisions.

· How WAF, DDoS protection, bot management, and API security fit into a broader intelligent delivery approach.

· How multi-CDN designs can improve performance and reduce single-provider dependence.

· What enterprises should consider when coordinating traffic management, monitoring, and security across providers.

The workshop will include a Q&A for attendees to discuss operational challenges with EdgeNext's specialists. Session timing and final title will be confirmed by the event organizers.

Supporting Digital Transformation in the Middle East

DTS UAE 2026 convenes technology leaders and decision-makers to discuss the region's digital future. EdgeNext looks forward to connecting with organizations seeking secure, resilient, and high-performance infrastructure for cloud applications, streaming, and other digital services.

Visitors can meet EdgeNext on November 4 at Sofitel Abu Dhabi and learn more about its CDN, cloud security, streaming, application acceleration, and edge computing capabilities.

About EdgeNext

EdgeNext is a global edge cloud service provider offering content delivery, cloud security, edge computing, and streaming solutions. Its distributed network spans more than 1,500 nodes across over 290 cities worldwide, helping enterprises deliver and protect digital experiences across international markets.

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