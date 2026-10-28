Manassas Domestic Violence Lawyers Help Defend Against Domestic Assault Charges

MENAFN - GetNews) The Irving Law Firm provides guidance to individuals facing domestic violence charges in Virginia. Manassas domestic violence lawyers help defendants understand potential criminal penalties and long-term consequences while preparing defense strategies and guiding them through the legal process.

Manassas, VA - October 28, 2026 - Domestic violence charges in Virginia can result in criminal penalties that affect an individual's personal and professional life. The Irving Law Firm provides legal guidance to individuals facing these allegations, helping them understand the charges, prepare for court proceedings, and evaluate potential defense options.

Manassas domestic violence lawyers assist individuals in navigating the legal process while addressing concerns about possible jail sentences, fines, and lasting criminal records. Legal representation can help defendants understand what to expect at each stage and make informed decisions about their cases.

Helping Individuals Understand Domestic Violence Penalties

Under Virginia Code § 18.2-57.2, assault and battery against a family or household member is generally classified as a Class 1 misdemeanor. A conviction may result in up to 12 months in jail and a fine of up to $2,500. Certain repeat offenses can carry felony penalties.

Manassas domestic violence attorneys can help individuals understand how the law applies to their situation and what may affect the outcome of their case. After examining the allegations, they can determine which legal defenses may be available and help clients prepare to present their position in court.

Protective orders can introduce additional legal responsibilities. Attorneys help individuals understand court-imposed restrictions, including limitations on contact with family members or access to a shared residence.

Addressing Consequences That Extend Beyond Court

A domestic violence conviction can create difficulties long after the criminal case concludes. A criminal record may limit employment opportunities or affect eligibility for certain professional licenses. Allegations of domestic violence may also influence child custody proceedings, particularly when questions arise about a child's safety.

Understanding these potential consequences can help defendants make informed decisions about their cases. Attorneys can assess how the evidence may affect the outcome and explain what legal options are available. This guidance helps individuals consider the long-term implications of their decisions while addressing the charges they currently face.

Providing Guidance Throughout Criminal Proceedings

The Irving Law Firm assists individuals facing domestic violence allegations by examining the available evidence to develop appropriate defense strategies. Domestic violence lawyers in Manassas can assess the prosecution's claims to identify potential weaknesses in the case. They also help defendants prepare for hearings and evaluate plea offers to determine whether proceeding to trial may be appropriate.

"Every domestic violence case involves circumstances that deserve careful legal review, and individuals should understand their rights and available options before making important decisions," said a spokesperson for the firm.

About The Irving Law Firm

The Irving Law Firm in Manassas, VA, represents individuals facing domestic violence allegations and other criminal charges. The firm handles misdemeanor and felony cases, providing legal defense based on the circumstances of each accusation. Their attorneys examine the evidence to identify potential weaknesses in the prosecution's case and determine appropriate defense strategies. They also guide clients through criminal proceedings and explain how legal decisions may affect their rights and future.

Individuals seeking legal representation can call (703) 844-4118 or visit the firm's Manassas office at to discuss their charges and potential next steps.