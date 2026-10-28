Israeli Forces Extend Hebron Incursions Amid Raids, Movement Restrictions
(MENAFN) Israeli forces continued their military operations in Hebron, in the southern occupied West Bank, for a sixth consecutive day on Wednesday, conducting raids and imposing tighter restrictions across the city, according to local sources.
Israeli troops continued entering residential neighborhoods in Hebron and towns throughout the surrounding governorate, the sources said.
Around midnight, additional forces accompanied by military vehicles entered several towns in the governorate, as well as the al-Fawwar refugee camp south of Hebron. Soldiers entered Palestinian homes and searched the properties, according to local accounts.
Military restrictions were also tightened at entrances to Hebron, further limiting movement in and out of the city.
Footage recorded near the al-Jaladah roundabout showed Israeli forces stopping Palestinians at military checkpoints, searching them and subjecting them to harsh treatment.
The military operation began Friday after two Palestinians carried out an attack that killed two Israeli soldiers and wounded three others. Israeli forces subsequently killed the two Palestinians involved.
The Hebron Municipality reported Tuesday evening that the ongoing offensive had displaced 4,969 Palestinians, equivalent to 780 families, within the city.
Meanwhile, the Palestinian Prisoner Society, a nongovernmental organization, said Israeli forces arrested 85 Palestinians across the Hebron governorate between Friday and Monday.
The latest developments come amid mounting Israeli military operations and violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians throughout the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem. These incidents have continued since Israel began its war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.
Israeli troops continued entering residential neighborhoods in Hebron and towns throughout the surrounding governorate, the sources said.
Around midnight, additional forces accompanied by military vehicles entered several towns in the governorate, as well as the al-Fawwar refugee camp south of Hebron. Soldiers entered Palestinian homes and searched the properties, according to local accounts.
Military restrictions were also tightened at entrances to Hebron, further limiting movement in and out of the city.
Footage recorded near the al-Jaladah roundabout showed Israeli forces stopping Palestinians at military checkpoints, searching them and subjecting them to harsh treatment.
The military operation began Friday after two Palestinians carried out an attack that killed two Israeli soldiers and wounded three others. Israeli forces subsequently killed the two Palestinians involved.
The Hebron Municipality reported Tuesday evening that the ongoing offensive had displaced 4,969 Palestinians, equivalent to 780 families, within the city.
Meanwhile, the Palestinian Prisoner Society, a nongovernmental organization, said Israeli forces arrested 85 Palestinians across the Hebron governorate between Friday and Monday.
The latest developments come amid mounting Israeli military operations and violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians throughout the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem. These incidents have continued since Israel began its war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.
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