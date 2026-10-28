Hong Kong Halts Poultry Imports from Parts of Denmark, US
(MENAFN) Hong Kong has suspended imports of poultry meat and related products from specific areas of Denmark and the United States following outbreaks of bird flu, according to reports published Tuesday.
The restrictions apply to Lolland Municipality in Denmark and Jackson County in Minnesota, where avian influenza outbreaks have been reported, according to reports citing Hong Kong’s Center for Food Safety (CFS).
Authorities have directed importers to immediately stop shipments of poultry meat and poultry products, including eggs, originating from the affected areas as a precaution to safeguard public health in Hong Kong.
A CFS spokesperson said the decision followed notifications from Denmark’s Veterinary and Food Administration and the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) regarding outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in the two locations.
The restrictions apply to Lolland Municipality in Denmark and Jackson County in Minnesota, where avian influenza outbreaks have been reported, according to reports citing Hong Kong’s Center for Food Safety (CFS).
Authorities have directed importers to immediately stop shipments of poultry meat and poultry products, including eggs, originating from the affected areas as a precaution to safeguard public health in Hong Kong.
A CFS spokesperson said the decision followed notifications from Denmark’s Veterinary and Food Administration and the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) regarding outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in the two locations.
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