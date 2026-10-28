Israel Turnout Soars to 77.7 Percent, Highest Since 1999
(MENAFN) Voter participation in Israel’s parliamentary elections reached 77.7% on Tuesday, the highest level since 1999, the Central Elections Committee said, while exit polls pointed to historic gains for Arab parties. The committee said turnout rose 7.1 percentage points from the 2022 election.
A commercial television network reported that 80% of Arab voters cast ballots. Its exit poll projected 18 seats for Arab parties in the 120-seat Knesset, 52 for the bloc led by Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot and 50 for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc.
Neither camp was projected to reach the 61 seats required for a parliamentary majority.
A second commercial network’s exit poll showed a slightly different split: 53 seats for Eisenkot’s bloc, 50 for Netanyahu’s and 17 for Arab parties.
The first network also reported that President Isaac Herzog was expected to ask Eisenkot to form the next government. That decision, however, would hinge on the official results and the recommendations of parliamentary parties.
Counting began after polls closed at 10 pm local time (2000GMT). Exit polls are projections, not official results.
A commercial television network reported that 80% of Arab voters cast ballots. Its exit poll projected 18 seats for Arab parties in the 120-seat Knesset, 52 for the bloc led by Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot and 50 for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc.
Neither camp was projected to reach the 61 seats required for a parliamentary majority.
A second commercial network’s exit poll showed a slightly different split: 53 seats for Eisenkot’s bloc, 50 for Netanyahu’s and 17 for Arab parties.
The first network also reported that President Isaac Herzog was expected to ask Eisenkot to form the next government. That decision, however, would hinge on the official results and the recommendations of parliamentary parties.
Counting began after polls closed at 10 pm local time (2000GMT). Exit polls are projections, not official results.
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