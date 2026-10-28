Manila's Closer Ties To Tokyo Not Aimed At Containing Beijing

MENAFN - Asia Times) For decades after World War II, Japan was seen in Southeast Asia chiefly as an economic partner, a development donor and a source of investment. Security played a minor role in its relations with ASEAN.

Today, Japan is a significant security partner for many Southeast Asian states, especially the Philippines. This shift is not driven by militarism or bloc politics. It reflects a shared desire for regional stability at a time of growing geopolitical uncertainty.

To understand Japan's role, it helps to recall the Fukuda Doctrine of 1977. In it, Prime Minister Takeo Fukuda pledged that Japan would never become a military power, would build relations of mutual trust with Southeast Asian nations and would act as an equal partner in promoting regional peace and prosperity.

Nearly five decades later, that spirit still shapes Tokyo's engagement. Japan's expanding security role does not abandon the doctrine's legacy; it adapts a longstanding commitment to peace and cooperation to new strategic conditions.

From Manila's perspective, the deepening partnership with Japan is neither a strategy to contain China nor an effort to divide the region into rival camps. It is a pragmatic response to evolving security challenges, and a recognition that stronger partnerships are needed to maintain stability, safeguard maritime interests and uphold international law.

Over the past decade, relations between the two countries have been transformed. A relationship built on postwar reconciliation, trade and development aid now spans maritime security, defense modernization, disaster response, humanitarian assistance and regular policy dialogue. It is among the most dynamic security relationships in Southeast Asia.

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The reason is convergent interests. As an archipelagic nation, the Philippines struggles to protect its maritime domain, monitor its vast territorial waters and modernize its armed forces.

Japan, for its part, has taken a more active role in regional security while continuing to champion a rules-based international order. Those shared concerns have drawn Manila and Tokyo together.

Recent agreements show how far cooperation has gone. The Reciprocal Access Agreement, the Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement and the elevation of ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership have strengthened its institutional foundations.

Japan has supported Philippine defense modernization with surveillance systems, coastal radars, aircraft, training and capacity-building programs. Talks on transferring retired Abukuma-class destroyer escorts underscore how sophisticated the ties have become.

Still, these developments should not be read solely as major-power rivalry. Japan's vision of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific is often portrayed as a response to China's rise.

Yet while the concept stresses freedom of navigation, adherence to international law, connectivity and a rules-based order, Japanese leaders have consistently said that cooperation with China is essential to regional stability and prosperity.

A stable Indo-Pacific cannot be built through exclusion. It requires constructive engagement among all major players, including China, whose economic and strategic influence is indispensable to the region's future.

That has implications for the Philippines. Security cooperation with Japan should not be mistaken for the foundation of a formal alliance aimed at any country.

Rather, it is part of Manila's broader strategy of calibrated balancing: strengthening national security while preserving diplomatic flexibility, enhancing deterrence without courting needless confrontation, and widening strategic options without sacrificing autonomy.

Perceptions are a major challenge. Beijing may see closer Philippine-Japanese security ties as an attempt to constrain Chinese influence. Whether that view is accurate matters less than its consequences, because misunderstanding breeds mistrust and can heighten tensions at sea.

For that reason, deeper security cooperation must be paired with sustained dialogue with China. Strategic competition need not rule out diplomacy, and deterrence should not come at the expense of communication.

The Philippines has no interest in treating security partnerships as a zero-sum game. China remains a major economic partner; Japan has become an increasingly important security partner. Philippine foreign policy must be able to engage both.

Strengthening ties with Tokyo while keeping constructive relations with Beijing are not contradictory goals. They are complementary parts of a balanced strategy to protect national interests and contribute to regional stability.

ASEAN centrality must remain at the heart of this approach. Bilateral and minilateral initiatives should reinforce, not replace, ASEAN-led mechanisms.

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Maritime cooperation, humanitarian aid, disaster response, cybersecurity and confidence-building measures all stand to benefit from closer ASEAN-Japan collaboration. Anchoring bilateral gains in broader regional frameworks will help ensure that expanding security cooperation promotes inclusion rather than polarization.

The success of Philippine-Japanese security cooperation should not be measured by the number of agreements signed, military assets transferred or exercises held. Its value lies in what it contributes to regional stability, maritime security, respect for international law and the prevention of conflict.

For the Philippines, the goal is neither containment nor confrontation but strategic diversification. That approach is consistent with the spirit of the Fukuda Doctrine and compatible with Japan's vision of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific.

Both rest on a basic reality: lasting peace in Southeast Asia depends not on choosing sides but on deepening cooperation, managing differences responsibly and keeping dialogue open among all regional players, China included.

Rommel C. Banlaoi, PhD, is director of the Philippines China Studies Center at Diliman College and president of the Philippine Society for International Security Studies. He also served as president of the Philippine Association for Chinese Studies.

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