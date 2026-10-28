Saudi Anti-Corruption Chief Urges Stronger Cross-Border Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Cooperation and information sharing among countries must be strengthened to identify and trace proceeds derived from corruption offenses, the president of Saudi Arabia's Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha), Mazin bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous, said at the third high-level meeting of anti-corruption law enforcement officials from member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Baku, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that Saudi Arabia has implemented a number of measures to increase transparency and strengthen the fight against corruption. The Baku meeting serves to reinforce joint efforts in this area.

“The resolutions adopted reflect the will of member states to achieve the goals set in this area. I call on member states to support the draft resolution aimed at strengthening cooperation and information exchange to identify and trace proceeds of criminal activity. To this end, joining the GlobE network is of great importance,” Ibrahim Al-Kahmous emphasized.

Mazin bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous welcomed the ratification by several states of the Mecca Convention on Cooperation in the Fight Against Corruption. He also called on the remaining participating countries to sign, ratify, and accede to this instrument.

President Nazah thanked the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, the United Nations, and the OIC General Secretariat for organizing the seminar on measuring corruption, which took place the day before. He expressed hope that the seminar would contribute to efforts to measure and combat corruption, as well as to strengthening national strategies.

Mazin bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous thanked Hamad bin Nasser bin Rashid Al-Misnad, President of Qatar's Administrative Oversight and Transparency Authority, for his efforts during Qatar's chairmanship of the second ministerial meeting, and congratulated Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev on Azerbaijan's assumption of the chairmanship of the meeting.

He expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for its hospitality and for organizing the meeting at such a high level, as well as to the OIC General Secretariat for its coordination efforts.

In his remarks, President Nazaha also addressed security issues and condemned the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, including those targeting holy sites, the airport, and civilian facilities. He described these attacks as a violation of international law and his country's territorial integrity.

“We emphasize Saudi Arabia's right to defend its territory, its people, and its residents. The Kingdom will take all measures in accordance with international law to protect its interests,” he added.