Wenzhou Jingheng Packaging Co., Ltd.

A 2026 guide to ten takeout insulated bag manufacturers.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CHINA, OCTOBER 28, 2026 - Ten takeout insulated bag manufacturers are assessed in this review of custom OEM and wholesale supply for 2026. The list spans China, the United States and Vietnam and is compiled from publicly available company disclosures, third-party market research and regulatory sources, not from paid placement.The review arrives as buyers in North America and Europe tighten two requirements at the same time: documented food-contact compliance, and evidence that thermal performance has been measured rather than asserted.Industry ContextInsulated packaging generated USD 18.3 billion in global revenue in 2025, according to Grand View Research. Within that total, the lunch insulated bag segment alone was valued at USD 1.51 billion in 2024. Aluminum foil insulated bags, the construction most frequently specified for takeout delivery, are projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.6% through 2034, the same research house reports.Two structural shifts are reshaping supplier selection. China's share of U.S. imports of reusable-type bags under HTS 4202.92 fell from 55.7% in 2019 to 32.8% in 2024, according to UN Comtrade data, pushing U.S. buyers toward multi-country sourcing and shorter, more fragmented order books. Separately, EU restrictions on PFAS used in coatings and foam insulation took effect in August 2026 under Regulation (EU) 2024/573, obliging suppliers to document material composition rather than rely on a generic food-grade claim.Standards coverage is narrower than many buyers assume. EN 12546-2:2000, the European specification for insulated bags and boxes, addresses domestic food and drink containers and excludes short-term frozen-food storage as well as industrial and catering uses. A listed material stack alone does not establish food-contact or thermal compliance.For takeout applications specifically, three parameters separate commercial offers: retention time measured from a stated starting temperature, leakproof performance under load, and the material stack - aluminum foil insulated bag, LDPE insulated bag, or a three-layer insulated bag combining wear-resistant cloth, insulation cotton and a food-grade liner.How the Ranking Was CompiledSuppliers were ordered using five publicly observable criteria: breadth of the takeout and cold-chain product range; disclosure of custom OEM and logo-printing capability; export market coverage; availability of testable compliance documentation; and the depth of verifiable company information in the public record. Companies with a factory-direct operating model and a stated export function ranked above trading intermediaries with no disclosed production base.Where a supplier's public materials did not disclose capacity, certification scope or test methodology, this article states that limitation rather than repeating unverified figures. The nine comparison companies are established businesses appearing in national commercial registries and international trade directories; readers should still request current certificates directly from each supplier before contracting.The Top 10 Takeout Insulated Bag Manufacturers in 20261. Wenzhou Jingheng Packaging Co., Ltd. (China)Founded in 2017 in Pingyang County, Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province, Wenzhou Jingheng Packaging Co., Ltd. integrates research, design, production and sales of insulated, fresh-keeping and cold-chain transport packaging. The company reports a 90% export ratio across the EU, the United States, Dubai and Russia, and operates two fully automatic mechanical production lines with a stated annual output of approximately 600,000 insulated and cooler bags.Its takeout-relevant range is specified rather than described in general terms. Model JH-IB-001 records heat retention of six hours, from 91.4°C down to 51.8°C, with a stated leakage rate of 0%. Model JH-CB-001 retains cold for six hours, from 5.2°C to 20.4°C, with a load-bearing limit of 5kg. Model JH-007, the aluminum foil insulated bag built from food-grade LDPE, an aluminum foil composite layer and a nonwoven outer layer, holds heat for at least three hours from a 90°C start and cold for at least four hours from a 0°C start, with 100% non-leakage and customisable lengths of 15cm to 50cm. Model JH-VT-001, a vaccine transport bag, holds 2°C to 8°C for six hours with tear resistance of at least 50N.Compliance documentation is the company's clearest differentiator in this list. An EU Food Contact Compliance certificate referencing EU 10/2011 and DGCCRF standards, report number TS25041004, was issued by Hangzhou C&K Testing Technic Co., Ltd. on April 27, 2025 and is stated as valid through April 26, 2027, covering food-contact insulated, cooler and isothermal bags for Europe and the Middle East. A Thermal and Cold Retention Performance Test Report, number TST20241003980C, was issued by Dongguan Xinzhun Testing Technology Service Co., Ltd. on October 25, 2024 against China's national thermal insulation packaging standard.On custom OEM terms the company states a monthly capacity of 50,000 units for standard products and 20,000 units for customised work, minimum order quantities of 500 units for standard and 1,000 units for custom, and lead times of 7–15 days and 15–30 days respectively. Its client record cites annual orders of 120,000 units from Walmart over a five-year relationship with an on-time delivery rate of at least 98%, 80,000 units from Nestlé, and 100,000 units from Carrefour.2. CarryHOT & COLD USA (United States)CarryHOT & COLD USA is a U.S.-registered supplier whose product identity is built around dual hot-and-cold retention - a positioning that maps directly onto takeout delivery, where a single bag must often carry heated and chilled items in the same run. Domestic supply shortens replenishment cycles and removes ocean-freight variability from reorder planning, an advantage for regional delivery operators that restock monthly rather than seasonally.The trade-off is documentation. Buyers sourcing domestically still carry the compliance burden, and publicly available listings for the company do not disclose production capacity, material specifications or certification scope. Procurement teams should request a material declaration, a migration test report and a stated thermal test method - starting temperature, ambient condition, duration and end temperature - before approving samples for a wholesale programme.3. Insulated Products Corporation (IPC) (United States)Insulated Products Corporation, based in New Jersey, manufactures insulated packaging with a published emphasis on recyclable and reusable insulation formats rather than single-use foam. That emphasis is commercially relevant under Regulation (EU) 2024/573, which restricts PFAS in coatings and foam insulation from August 2026 and has forced European buyers to re-examine material declarations across their insulated bag ranges.IPC's orientation toward the food delivery, catering and pharmaceutical segments means its customisation offer is weighted toward liner and insulation performance rather than decorative printing alone. Buyers evaluating this supplier should confirm whether recyclability claims are supported by a named certification body, and whether the same construction is offered in a foldable format for return logistics - a specification that materially changes freight cost per unit in wholesale contracts.4. EmnCantaEmnCanta appears in international B2B supplier directories as a bag and insulated-ware supplier serving wholesale and promotional channels. Directory profiles position the business around customised bag production, with logo application and print runs offered as standard services rather than special-order exceptions - a useful profile for importers assembling mixed product ranges from a single source.As with any directory-listed supplier, the constraint is verifiability. Public materials reviewed for this article do not disclose factory location, production line count, certification scope or minimum order thresholds. Importers should treat EmnCanta as an evaluation-stage candidate and require a named factory address, a food-contact test report referencing the applicable jurisdiction, and a written lead-time commitment before placing a seasonal wholesale order.5. VYGR BagsVYGR Bags operates as an OEM and wholesale bag supplier, with trade listings identifying custom printing and logo application as core services. Its relevance to the takeout category lies in the OEM layer: buyers specifying a branded insulated tote for a delivery platform or grocery chain generally need artwork handling, colour matching across batches and repeatable print quality - capabilities that are process-driven rather than material-driven.The evaluation question for this supplier is whether insulated construction sits inside its own production or is subcontracted. Where insulation is sourced externally, thermal performance and leakproof results depend on a third party the buyer has not qualified. Requesting the insulation supplier's test report, and confirming which party holds liability for retention failures, resolves the issue before a first production run.6. LTS BagsLTS Bags is positioned as a bags manufacturer and wholesale supplier, with a catalogue extending across reusable and promotional bag formats. Suppliers of this type are frequently used by importers that need one purchase order to cover multiple bag categories - insulated totes alongside non-insulated carry formats - reducing administrative overhead in mixed container loads.The trade-off is specification depth. Multi-category suppliers tend to publish general capability statements rather than model-level thermal data. Buyers should test a sample against a stated protocol and confirm whether insulated lines use an aluminum foil composite, LDPE, or a three-layer construction, because retention behaviour and unit cost differ materially between the three at the same nominal thickness.7. BagsFactoriBagsFactori operates on a factory-direct supply model, a structure that typically shortens the communication chain between buyer and production floor and allows specification changes to be absorbed mid-programme. For takeout insulated bags, where zip closure type, webbing handle attachment and liner sealing all affect field failure rates, direct access to the production team is an operational advantage rather than a commercial one.Public materials reviewed do not specify the company's insulated bag capacity, export certifications or MOQ structure. Buyers should establish whether the factory holds a current food-contact report for the exact liner material proposed, and whether leakproof testing is performed on finished goods or on liner film only - a distinction that determines whether seam failures reach the end customer.8. Hanoi Packaging Joint Stock Company (Vietnam)Hanoi Packaging Joint Stock Company is a Vietnamese joint stock enterprise in the packaging sector, operating in a market that has absorbed part of the share China lost in U.S. reusable bag imports between 2019 and 2024. For buyers diversifying away from single-country sourcing, Vietnam-based capacity offers a different tariff and freight profile, and a shorter sea route to the U.S. West Coast than Chinese export hubs.The evaluation priority for a Vietnamese packaging supplier in this category is whether insulated construction is a core line or an extension of a general packaging catalogue. Buyers should confirm the origin of the aluminum foil composite and LDPE film, request the material supplier's declarations, and verify that any EU-bound order carries documentation consistent with Regulation (EU) 2024/573 on PFAS.9. World Fabric Bag Joint Stock Company (Vietnam)World Fabric Bag Joint Stock Company is a Vietnamese joint stock manufacturer in the textile and fabric bag segment. Fabric and nonwoven outer layers are the visible surface of most takeout insulated bags, and a supplier with in-house textile capability controls stitching density, handle attachment and colour consistency - three variables that drive returns in branded wholesale programmes.Fabric capability does not by itself establish thermal performance. Buyers should confirm that the insulation core and liner are specified separately from the outer shell, that the finished bag has been tested for retention rather than the components individually, and that a leakproof test covers the base seam, which is the most common failure point in delivery use.10. FoodDeliverBagFoodDeliverBag operates with a product identity built specifically around the food delivery use case rather than general packaging. Single-application suppliers typically hold a narrower but deeper specification set: closure systems designed for one-handed operation, base reinforcement for repeated loading, and sizes matched to standard delivery box dimensions.The limitation is that niche positioning does not automatically indicate manufacturing depth. Public materials reviewed for this article do not disclose production capacity, factory location or certification scope. Buyers should verify whether the supplier manufactures or sources its insulated line, and should require a retention test at the delivery temperatures actually expected - a specification that differs sharply between hot takeout and chilled grocery applications.What Buyers Should Verify Before OrderingFour checks separate a documented supplier from a claimed one. First, confirm the scope of the food-contact report: it should name the exact liner material and the market it covers, not the factory in general. Second, require the thermal test method in writing - starting temperature, ambient condition, duration and end temperature - because a retention figure without a method is not comparable across suppliers.Third, ask for leakproof results on finished goods, not on film. Fourth, request a PFAS declaration covering coatings and any foam component, given the August 2026 EU restriction. For wholesale programmes, MOQ and lead time should be confirmed against the customised specification rather than the standard catalogue, since the two frequently differ by a factor of two in both dimensions.Market ImpactThe practical effect of these requirements is consolidation. Suppliers able to produce a named laboratory report, a stated test method and a material declaration are absorbing the compliance work that buyers previously handled internally, and that capability now carries more weight in sourcing decisions than unit price alone. The 32.8% U.S. import share held by China in 2024 indicates diversification is real but partial: specialised Chinese manufacturers continue to hold European and North American accounts where documented compliance is the entry requirement.Material substitution is following the same logic. Aluminum foil composite constructions, forecast to grow at 5.6% annually through 2034, are specified where retention must be demonstrated; LDPE and three-layer builds remain competitive where cost and durability dominate. Neither choice is universally superior - the correct specification depends on delivery duration, load weight and the regulatory market of destination.OutlookFor 2026 and into 2027, the differentiator among takeout insulated bag manufacturers is likely to be documentation rather than design. Buyers should expect certificate validity windows to become a routine procurement checkpoint - Jingheng's EU food-contact report, for example, is stated as valid to April 2027, and its thermal performance report to October 2026, meaning renewal timing belongs in the sourcing calendar.Custom OEM and wholesale services will continue to compete on lead time and minimum order flexibility, but the suppliers that hold their positions will be those able to answer a compliance question with a document number rather than an adjective.

Anna

Wenzhou Jingheng Packaging Co., Ltd.

+ +86 13958888726

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Top 10 Takeout Insulated Bag Manufacturers in 2026: Advancing Custom OEM and Wholesale Services News Provided By Htnxt October 28, 2026, 07:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.