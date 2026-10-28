PUBG: Board Royale Was Showcased In Germany Ahead Of Its Global Launch.

Editor's note: This press release has been translated and localized into English with the assistance of AI.

ISTANBUL - NODWIN Gaming, KRAFTON, Inc., and Arvis Games brought PUBG: Board Royale, the first official tabletop adaptation of the globally acclaimed PUBG franchise, to SPIEL Essen 2026, offering players and board game enthusiasts the opportunity to experience the physical prototype firsthand. Visitors attending SPIEL Essen, one of the world's leading board game fairs, from October 22 to 25 were able to participate in the first public playtest of PUBG: Board Royale at Booth 3Q125 in Hall 3, experiencing the game ahead of its planned global launch in 2027.

Developed by Arvis Games in collaboration with KRAFTON and NODWIN Gaming, PUBG: Board Royale transforms the tension, tactical decision-making, and unpredictability that define PUBG into a face-to-face, social tabletop experience. Supporting two to six players, each match begins with the selection of a landing location. Players then explore the island, gather resources, craft equipment, and adapt their strategies as the play area continues to shrink. With matches lasting between 30 and 90 minutes, every decision can change the course of the game. Players aiming to be the last person standing must manage their resources, respond to opponents, and seize opportunities.

Limited-edition Holofoil Promo Cards produced

The playtest at SPIEL Essen 2026 gives the tabletop gaming community the opportunity to experience these systems in physical form and see how the elements that define PUBG's battle royale gameplay have been adapted to the tabletop format. Players can explore the island, build their inventories, make tactical decisions, and respond to the changing battlefield. Along the way, they experience the negotiations, shifting alliances, and calculated risks that shape every match of PUBG: Board Royale.

Visitors who participate in the playtest or follow the PUBG: Board Royale Kickstarter pre-launch page also have the opportunity to receive a limited-edition Holofoil Promo Card. The event marks an important step toward the game's upcoming Kickstarter campaign, allowing participants to follow the project's development and stay connected throughout its journey toward launch.

An important milestone ahead of the global launch

Atakan Cankorur, CEO of Arvis Games, stated: "Bringing PUBG, one of the world's biggest IPs, together with our beloved Board Royale universe has been a source of great pride for us. Through the collaboration between KRAFTON, NODWIN, and Arvis, we have created PUBG: Board Royale, one of the largest global collaborations to emerge from Türkiye. Our vision was to preserve the familiarity of the PUBG universe while leveraging the powerful and social mechanics of the tabletop platform to create an unforgettable experience for all players. We are eagerly looking forward to PUBG: Board Royale reaching players and seeing them experience the game."

Doruk Demirsar of NODWIN Gaming commented: "Bringing PUBG: Board Royale to SPIEL Essen is an important milestone for us because, for the first time, players can sit around a table and experience the game firsthand. A major part of developing this game has been understanding how PUBG's tension, strategy, and unpredictability can translate into a shared physical experience around a table. We are excited to put the prototype in front of the tabletop gaming community, listen to their feedback, and see the different strategies players bring to the game."

Participation in SPIEL Essen 2026 represents a significant milestone in the journey of PUBG: Board Royale, as KRAFTON, NODWIN Gaming, and Arvis Games continue developing the franchise's first official tabletop adaptation. With the first public playtest, community feedback, and the upcoming Kickstarter campaign, the game moves one step closer to its global launch in 2027.

Event: SPIEL Essen 2026

Dates: October 22–25, 2026

Venue: Messe Essen, Germany

Booth: Hall 3 – Booth 3Q125

Kickstarter Pre-Launch: