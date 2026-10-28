Apsiyon Ushers In A New Era Of AI-Powered Apartment And Residential Complex Management!

Editor's note: This press release has been translated and localized into English with the assistance of AI.

Apsiyon, which has driven the digital transformation of the apartment, residential complex, and professional property management sector over the years by providing end-to-end technology solutions, introduced its AI assistant ADA to industry professionals at a launch event held at PORTAXE Istanbul on Saturday, October 24. During the event, Apsiyon's nine AI products were showcased through live demonstrations.

“AI should be an assistant that takes on tasks, not just provides information”

Kudret TÜRK, Co-Founder and CEO of Apsiyon, stated that the company positions ADA not merely as a tool that provides information but as an assistant that actively participates in management processes. He focused on how AI can simplify the daily responsibilities of residential complex managers and management teams. Emphasizing that Apsiyon has adopted a pioneering approach to artificial intelligence, just as it has throughout its digital transformation journey in the sector, TÜRK highlighted the company's efforts to develop unique, industry-specific AI technologies.

Ersin KAZANÇ, Deputy General Manager of Sales and Marketing at Apsiyon, drew attention to the significant operational workload generated by resident requests, meetings, documents, and reports. In his speech, he addressed the importance of artificial intelligence in apartment and residential complex management and discussed the technology's potential to transform industry processes.

Nine AI assistants set to transform the industry

Mert GÜVENÇLİ, Head of Apsiyon's AI and Data Team, presented ADA's solutions during an interactive session in which he also answered questions from participants. The nine solutions were introduced as follows:

Call Center Assistant: Helps handle incoming phone calls and supports communication processes with residents.

Voice Call Assistant: Provides AI-powered support for voice calling processes.

Meeting Notes Assistant: Generates summaries and action items from meeting recordings and creates tasks for follow-up.

IRIS – Document Recognition: Supports the recognition of information contained in documents and its use in relevant processes.

Data Studio: Enables easy data analysis and supports reporting processes.

WhatsApp Assistant: Helps respond to messages received via WhatsApp and facilitates communication with residents.

Email Assistant: Provides AI-powered support for email communication and correspondence processes.

Content Creation and Translation Assistant: Simplifies text generation and translation between different languages.

Visual Content Generation Assistant: Supports the creation of visual content tailored to specific needs.

Aiming to save management teams time and make their work easier

With these solutions, Apsiyon offers an integrated AI assistant approach that addresses the diverse operational needs of apartment and residential complex management teams. The solutions aim to simplify repetitive tasks, provide faster access to information, and help management teams use their time more efficiently. Apsiyon's approach supports managers and employees in reducing the time spent on routine operations, allowing them to focus more on resident satisfaction, service quality, and strategic decision-making.