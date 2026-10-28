Symrise AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Symrise delivered strong volume-driven organic sales growth in Q3 2026 and reaffirms full-year outlook

28.10.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Press release

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Holzminden, October 28, 2026 Symrise delivered strong volume-driven organic sales growth in Q3 2026 and reaffirms full-year outlook

Sustained momentum drove organic sales growth of 5.3% in Q3 2026 (3.0% in 9M 2026)

Broad-based volume-driven growth across both segments

Progressed portfolio strategy and ONE SYM Transformation initiatives Reaffirmed full year 2026 outlook Symrise AG, a leading global supplier of flavors and fragrances, as well as cosmetic and functional ingredients, achieved organic sales growth of 5.3% in the third quarter of 2026, exceeding expectations. Growth was predominantly volume-driven, supported by solid customer demand and more favorable year-on-year comparables. Both segments contributed to the strong performance, with Pet Food and Care & Wellness returning to positive organic sales growth. Regional momentum was led by double-digit growth in Asia Pacific, complemented by strong growth in Latin America and solid performance in North America, while Europe, Africa & Middle East recorded moderate growth. Group sales reached €1,310 million in the third quarter, compared with €1,222 million in the prior-year quarter. For the first nine months of 2026, Group sales totaled €3,850 million, compared with €3,776 million in the prior-year period, representing organic sales growth of 3.0%. Dr Jean-Yves Parisot, CEO of Symrise AG, said:“Our strong third quarter performance reflects the positive momentum of our businesses in resilient underlying markets, the strength of our customer relationships and the dedication of our teams. We continue to create and deliver differentiated value to our customers through disciplined execution. We are advancing our strategic priorities by sharpening our portfolio while progressing our ONE SYM Transformation. We have a clear focus on improving operational efficiencies which we reinvest in innovation, commercial excellence and digital capabilities. Together, these actions are strengthening our competitiveness and reinforcing our ability to deliver durable, profitable growth”. Segment sales performance Taste, Nutrition & Health The Taste, Nutrition & Health Segment delivered organic sales growth of 5.2% in the third quarter of 2026. Reported sales increased to €790 million, compared with €736 million in the prior-year quarter.

The Food & Beverage Division continued to deliver market-leading mid-single-digit organic sales growth. This was driven by double-digit organic sales growth in Naturals, high-single-digit organic sales growth in Sweet and mid-single-digit organic sales growth in Savory. Beverages recorded a low-single-digit organic sales decline against strong prior-year comparables. The performance reflects broad-based volume growth, technical differentiation and strong customer execution. The Pet Food Division returned to growth with low-single-digit organic sales growth, supported by positive volume driven development in Palatability and Pet Nutrition. In Pet Nutrition price normalization continued. For the first nine months of 2026, Taste, Nutrition & Health achieved organic sales growth of 3.9%. Reported sales totaled €2,320 million, compared with €2,263 million in the prior-year period. Scent & Care The Scent & Care Segment achieved organic sales growth of 5.6% in the third quarter of 2026. Reported sales increased to €520 million, compared with €487 million in the prior-year quarter.

The Fragrance Division delivered mid-single-digit organic sales growth. Consumer Fragrance continued its strong performance with high-single-digit organic sales growth, while Fine Fragrance grew low-single-digit, supported by continued project vitality.

The Care & Wellness Division returned to growth with low-single-digit organic sales growth and continued sequential improvement. Advanced Actives and Probiotics delivered double-digit organic sales growth, while UV Filters recorded a double-digit organic sales decline. The Aroma Molecules Division maintained its strong momentum with high-single-digit organic sales growth and favorable comparables. Performance was driven by double-digit organic sales growth in Menthol and mid-single-digit organic sales growth in Specialty Fragrance Ingredients. For the first nine months of 2026, Scent & Care achieved organic sales growth of 1.8%. Reported sales were €1,530 million, compared with €1,513 million in the prior-year period. Share buyback progressing as planned Symrise continued to execute its share buyback program during the third quarter. By the end of September 2026, the company had repurchased 4.3 million shares. The program is scheduled to conclude on October 30, 2026. As previously announced, the repurchased shares are intended to be cancelled following completion of the program. The program forms part of Symrise's disciplined capital allocation approach and underlines its focus on shareholder value creation. Executing ONE Symrise Strategy and ONE SYM Transformation Symrise continued to advance its ONE Symrise Strategy through proactive portfolio management and targeted investment in growth. The company completed the divestment of its Terpenes business and the acquisition of Floral Concept. Together with the investment in Maison Lautier 1795, Floral Concept strengthens Symrise's position in Premium Naturals. The company is also investing in organic capacity, including Aroma Molecules. These actions sharpen the portfolio, focus resources on higher-growth, innovation-led businesses and support improved earnings quality. In parallel, the ONE SYM Transformation is moving from organizational redesign to implementation with four priorities: commercial excellence, differentiated innovation, scale benefits and digitalization. By standardizing processes, leveraging its global scale and strengthening execution, the company aims to continue generating efficiencies that can be strategically reinvested in growth opportunities. This approach is designed to enhance customer competitiveness and support durable, profitable, above-market growth. Full-year 2026 outlook Symrise reaffirms its full-year 2026 outlook:

Organic sales growth of 2% to 4%

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.5% to 22.5% Adjusted business free cash flow margin above 14% For the full year 2026, Symrise expects organic sales growth near the midpoint of the guidance range. Fourth-quarter growth is expected to moderate sequentially from the Q3 level, against higher prior-year comparables. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be in the lower half of the guidance range, reflecting disciplined reinvestments in IT, innovation and people. The outlook is underpinned by the accelerated execution of the ONE SYM Transformation program, strong project vitality with key customers, a solid pipeline of new solutions and the resilience of the company's core end markets.

About Symrise Symrise is a global supplier of flavors and fragrances, cosmetic base and active ingredients, and functional ingredients. Its customers include manufacturers of perfume, cosmetics, food and beverages, as well as the pharmaceutical industry and producers of dietary supplements and pet food. With sales of around €4.9 billion in the 2025 financial year, the company is one of the world's leading providers. Headquartered in Holzminden, Germany, the Group has more than 100 sites in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, Asia, North America and Latin America. Together with its customers, Symrise develops new ideas and market-ready concepts for products that have become an indispensable part of everyday life. Economic success and corporate responsibility are inextricably linked. Symrise – always inspiring more...

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