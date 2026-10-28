Delivery Hero Hits One Billion Orders In Q3 As Growth Accelerates Further, Raises Full-Year Guidance
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Delivery Hero SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Delivery Hero hits one billion orders in Q3 as growth accelerates further, raises full-year guidance
28.10.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Delivery Hero hits one billion orders in Q3 as growth accelerates further, raises full-year guidance
Delivery Hero – Key Performance Indicators Q3 20264
1 Like-for-like growth reflects the performance of the business on a comparable basis, excluding changes in the consolidation scope (acquisitions, disposals, country exits) as applicable, and is presented in constant currency, excluding the effects of hyperinflation accounting.
2 As of September 30, 2026, cash of €439.7 million is included in a disposal group classified as held for sale.
3FY 2026 adj. EBITDA and Free Cash Flow guidance is based on FX rates as of September 2026. The Free Cash Flow guidance for the financial year 2026 excludes extraordinary cash inflows from M&A activity, as well as extraordinary cash outflows related to certain legal matters, primarily antitrust and rider-related matters.
4 For Group, MENA, Americas and Integrated Verticals, revenues, adj. EBITDA and Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) as well as the respective growth rates are impacted by the operations in Argentina and/or Türkiye qualifying as hyperinflationary economies according to IAS 29. Consequently, growth rates for Argentina and Türkiye are calculated exclusively in reported currency (Euro). RC = Reported Currency / CC = Constant Currency.
5 GMV in the Integrated Verticals segment is accounted for as part of the Platform. It is shown in the Integrated Verticals segment for illustrative purposes only. The difference between Revenue and the sum of segment revenues is mainly due to intersegment consolidation adjustments for services charged by the Platform businesses to the Integrated Verticals businesses.
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ABOUT DELIVERY HERO
Delivery Hero is the world's leading local delivery platform, operating its service in around 65 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The Company started as a food delivery service in 2011 and today runs its own delivery platform on four continents. Additionally, Delivery Hero is pioneering quick commerce, the next generation of e-commerce, aiming to bring groceries and household goods to customers in under one hour and often in 20 to 30 minutes. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Delivery Hero has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2017 and is part of the MDAX stock market index. For more information, please visit
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DISCLAIMER
This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Delivery Hero SE (“forward-looking statements”). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms“believes,”“estimates,”“anticipates,”“expects,”“intends,”“may,”“will” or“should” or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Delivery Hero SE and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions. This release does not constitute an offer of, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, securities of Delivery Hero SE or of any of its subsidiaries in the United States of America, Germany or any other jurisdiction. Neither this release nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, an offer in any jurisdiction.
28.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delivery Hero SE
|Oranienburger Str. 70
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 5444 59 105
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 5444 59 024
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4K43
|WKN:
|A2E4K4
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
|LEI Code:
|529900C3EX1FZGE48X78
|EQS News ID:
|2423392
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2423392 28.10.2026 CET/CEST
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