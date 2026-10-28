Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Delivery Hero hits one billion orders in Q3 as growth accelerates further, raises full-year guidance

28.10.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Delivery Hero hits one billion orders in Q3 as growth accelerates further, raises full-year guidance

Group GMV grew 13.6% YoY (LfL1) in Q3 to €13.9 billion, accelerating from 11.3% in Q2.

Revenue grew 22.0% YoY (LfL1) in Q3 to €4.3 billion, accelerating from 17.7% in Q2.

FY 2026 guidance raised across all metrics. Acceptance period for Uber takeover offer runs through November 5. Berlin, October 28, 2026 – Delivery Hero SE (“Delivery Hero,” the“Company,” or the“Group”), the world's leading local delivery platform, today published its Q3 2026 trading update. Driven by the Company's Everyday App strategy, Q3 growth accelerated on a like-for-like basis1 (LfL) across Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), Revenue and orders, allowing the Company to again raise its full-year guidance across all four key metrics. Niklas Östberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Delivery Hero, said:“Our investments in the customer experience are accelerating our growth and boosting profitability. For the first time, we hit more than one billion orders in a quarter, and subscribers now generate more than half of our GMV.” Marie-Anne Popp, CFO of Delivery Hero, said:“We're raising our full-year guidance again across the board as the strength of our offering continues to drive faster growth, which is flowing through to the bottom line. We'll remain disciplined as we bring each market to a sustainable gross profit level, and we will keep investing in 2027 to build local depth where returns are highest.” Better customer experience drives loyalty, with Quick Commerce as key growth lever In Q3, Delivery Hero further improved the choice, value and service quality on its platform, and customers responded. As a result, order growth accelerated to 11.5% YoY (LfL1) in Q3, reaching 1,001 million and marking Delivery Hero's first quarter above one billion orders. Subscribers accounted for 51% of Group GMV (+13 pp YoY) in the quarter, while the GMV share of customers using multiple verticals on the Delivery Hero platform was 62% (+6 pp YoY). Quick Commerce continues to be a key growth engine for the Group, with GMV growth accelerating to 39% YoY (LfL1) in Q3, and 19% of Group GMV generated from Quick Commerce (+4 pp YoY). The Group's Dmarts – small warehouses in strategically relevant locations that enable delivery within minutes – are an important driver behind this momentum. Delivery Hero has opened close to 90 Dmarts in 2026, bringing the total number of Dmarts in operation today to c. 900. The Company's Integrated Verticals segment, which primarily comprises Dmarts, saw GMV growth accelerate again in Q3 to +40% YoY (LfL1). Regional Performance The Everyday App strategy underpinned consistent growth drivers across all regions in the third quarter. Quick Commerce was the fastest-growing area in every region, subscription programs were key to driving loyalty, and continued investment in delivery speed and reliability improved the customer experience. Growth in Saudi Arabia continued to accelerate, making it the largest country by orders in the MENA region for the first time. In Asia, a better customer experience supported healthy growth in South Korea. In Europe, growth accelerated, driven by key Glovo markets. The Americas remained the fastest-growing region, with Quick Commerce and the PedidosYa Plus subscription program both reaching record penetration. Robust liquidity position and better pricing On September 10, 2026, Delivery Hero completed the repricing of its $1,332 million Term Loan B maturing in December 2029, which reduced the Term Loan's interest rate margin by 150 bps and is expected to reduce annual interest expenses by c. $20 million. Delivery Hero ended the quarter with a €2.6 billion cash balance2, maintaining a robust liquidity position. Voluntary takeover offer by Uber The period for Delivery Hero shareholders to accept Uber's voluntary public takeover offer of €41.50 per share runs through November 5. Delivery Hero and Uber continue to operate independently until closing of the transaction, which is expected in the second half of 2027, subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory approvals. Update on foodpanda Taiwan On October 21, 2026, Delivery Hero confirmed that the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission has decided not to issue approval for the intended sale of Delivery Hero's foodpanda business in Taiwan to Grab. Delivery Hero has appropriate deal protections, including a break fee arrangement. Delivery Hero's foodpanda business in Taiwan is operationally strong and continues to operate as normal. Delivery Hero – FY 2026 Outlook The Group raises its outlook for the full year 2026 as follows: GMV 10–12% YoY (LfL1) prev. 9-11% YoY (LfL1) Revenue 18–20% YoY (LfL1) prev. 17-19% YoY (LfL1) Adj. EBITDA3 €980–1,020 million prev. €960-1,000 million Free Cash Flow3 >€300 million prev. >€250 million Delivery Hero – Key Performance Indicators Q3 20264 Q3 2025 Q3 2026 EUR million EUR million GMV Group 12,179.4 13,934.6 %YoY Growth (LfL1) 7.2% 13.6% %YoY Growth (RC, incl. hyperinflation adjustment) -0.6% 14.4% Asia 5,209.6 5,448.0 MENA 3,664.0 4,427.3 Europe 2,345.2 2,586.9 Americas 960.6 1,472.3 Integrated Verticals 858.7 1,229.2 Revenue Group 3,530.1 4,347.9 %YoY Growth (LfL1) 19.5% 22.0% %YoY Growth (RC, incl. hyperinflation adjustment) 13.0% 23.2% Asia 1,072.2 1,188.2 MENA 949.9 1,111.3 Europe 582.7 674.0 Americas 231.3 353.5 Integrated Verticals 806.2 1,174.9 Intersegment consolidation5 (112.2) (154.0) 1 Like-for-like growth reflects the performance of the business on a comparable basis, excluding changes in the consolidation scope (acquisitions, disposals, country exits) as applicable, and is presented in constant currency, excluding the effects of hyperinflation accounting. 2 As of September 30, 2026, cash of €439.7 million is included in a disposal group classified as held for sale. 3FY 2026 adj. EBITDA and Free Cash Flow guidance is based on FX rates as of September 2026. The Free Cash Flow guidance for the financial year 2026 excludes extraordinary cash inflows from M&A activity, as well as extraordinary cash outflows related to certain legal matters, primarily antitrust and rider-related matters. 4 For Group, MENA, Americas and Integrated Verticals, revenues, adj. EBITDA and Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) as well as the respective growth rates are impacted by the operations in Argentina and/or Türkiye qualifying as hyperinflationary economies according to IAS 29. Consequently, growth rates for Argentina and Türkiye are calculated exclusively in reported currency (Euro). RC = Reported Currency / CC = Constant Currency. 5 GMV in the Integrated Verticals segment is accounted for as part of the Platform. It is shown in the Integrated Verticals segment for illustrative purposes only. The difference between Revenue and the sum of segment revenues is mainly due to intersegment consolidation adjustments for services charged by the Platform businesses to the Integrated Verticals businesses. ####ENDS#### ABOUT DELIVERY HERO Delivery Hero is the world's leading local delivery platform, operating its service in around 65 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The Company started as a food delivery service in 2011 and today runs its own delivery platform on four continents. Additionally, Delivery Hero is pioneering quick commerce, the next generation of e-commerce, aiming to bring groceries and household goods to customers in under one hour and often in 20 to 30 minutes. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Delivery Hero has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2017 and is part of the MDAX stock market index. For more information, please visit MEDIA CONTACT Corporate & Financial Communications ... INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT Investor Relations ... DISCLAIMER This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Delivery Hero SE (“forward-looking statements”). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms“believes,”“estimates,”“anticipates,”“expects,”“intends,”“may,”“will” or“should” or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Delivery Hero SE and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions. This release does not constitute an offer of, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, securities of Delivery Hero SE or of any of its subsidiaries in the United States of America, Germany or any other jurisdiction. Neither this release nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, an offer in any jurisdiction.

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